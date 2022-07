So I'm thinking about going wireless broadband.

My first port of call was Skinny, but their site wouldn't offer my address wireless, fibre only.

So I thought Spark would be the same, but tried it anyway, and they have no problem.

I'm guessing that if I went with Spark for now open term with fully purchased modem (gateway, whatever you call it these days), that if/when Skinny opened up again that I could use the same B618S modem with Skinny (Wireless broadband sim), and stop the Spark plan?