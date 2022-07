TeaLeaf: I did reply to that thread.

yes it changes IP every 4 hours or so.



It is a BP fibre connection, the basic all you can eat one, I think it is 100/20Mbps from memory, could be wrong. Unsure of the router as it is just a basic one provided by Bigpipe, will check in the morning and reply with those details. Thanks



Sorry I meant dynamic IP, not dynamic DNS (brain fog due to the illness).



So Dynamic DNS and CG-Nat can be included in the same service or are they 2 different ways of handling IP address ranges used by the ISP? Thank you all. :-)

Hi as others have said its a provisioning issue on Sparks/BP side you need to call them and say its changing every 4hrs and they will correct from their end.

Dynamic DNS is a service you can setup to track your connections public IP, this has nothing to do with your RSP other than they cause the IP to change, but you provide the service to track it and resolve to a consistant DNS record.

CG-NAT is something totally different and not used or provided on fixed line services by Spark/BP. CG-NAT is where the RSP provides you with a non public IP address that sit's behind a real Public IP and is NAT'd between them, , hundreds of other users will be sharing that public IP, its a method of overcoming a IPv4 public address shortage, Spark/BP and for that matter Voda have more public IP than a goose can sh1t so for them not a problem, most other 2nd/3rd tier RSP's do have a shortage or at least prefer to conserve what they have, therefore have utilised CG-NAT to achieve that conservation.

CG-NAT is used on Spark/Skinny and Voda/2D moblile networks, this is done for other engineering convieniences, along with IP conservation, although Spark and Voda at least can readily provide both public IP and CG-NAT on their mobile networks with ready ease.

