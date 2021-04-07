Last month I forgot to recharge my Prepaid Skinny Mobile Service and lost my number.
I have asked Skinny if I could recover it and they've told me there's nothing they could do.
Are there any other options to recover my number?
As your old number may have gone back to Skinny's number pool I wonder if you bought a new SIM and did a number swap if you can see your old number in the free number list. If not try Skinny again .
It's a 0204 number so it's a Skinny one.
I'm pretty sure it's in quarantine.
The person I spoke to on the customer service line said I could try the Pick my own Skinny number (https://support.skinny.co.nz/article/pick-my-own-skinny-number-97.html) in 6-7 months but couldn't guarantee I'd get it back.
When I try calling it the call doesn't connect.
Linux: Was it a number ported from Spark? Then the number gets handed back to Spark after 21 days I think
At 9am they wrote:
"Thanks for contacting Skinny.
Unfortunately, once a SIM/number expires, we are not able to reactivate the SIM or recover the number."
Useless and utter rubbish
Edit: @Harryjohnso Go buy a new Skinny SIM and ask them to un-quarantine the number and to do a number swap!
Honestly, prepaid wont be worth the effort for them , so I doubt they would be interested in trying to resolve this .
They wont be making much on prepaid a/c's . Its a get what you paid for sort of thing , as far as support goes .
1101:
Skinny is only prepaid.
Linux: Was it a number ported from Spark? Then the number gets handed back to Spark after 21 days I think
Does this apply to all providers?
Kind of relevant, a mate has an similar issue with a Spark pay monthly account. It’s got an overdue balance (which was paid before) but helpdesk can’t sort it out for some reason. The number was ported from 2degrees and it’s been over a few months now. (Switched to a different number)
@SpartanVXL Was the account deactivated? Then yes
Linux:
