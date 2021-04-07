Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Recover Skinny Prepaid Mobile Number
harryjohnso

#284211 7-Apr-2021 17:11
Last month I forgot to recharge my Prepaid Skinny Mobile Service and lost my number.

I have asked Skinny if I could recover it and they've told me there's nothing they could do.

Are there any other options to recover my number?

old3eyes
  #2687965 7-Apr-2021 17:16
As your old number may have gone back to Skinny's number pool I wonder if you bought a new SIM  and did a number swap if you can see  your old number  in the free number list.   If not try Skinny again . 




Linux
  #2687968 7-Apr-2021 17:26
Was it a number ported from Spark? Then the number gets handed back to Spark after 21 days I think

harryjohnso

  #2687970 7-Apr-2021 17:31
It's a 0204 number so it's a Skinny one.

I'm pretty sure it's in quarantine.
The person I spoke to on the customer service line said I could try the Pick my own Skinny number (https://support.skinny.co.nz/article/pick-my-own-skinny-number-97.html) in 6-7 months but couldn't guarantee I'd get it back.
When I try calling it the call doesn't connect.



old3eyes
  #2687971 7-Apr-2021 17:32
Linux: Was it a number ported from Spark? Then the number gets handed back to Spark after 21 days I think


Good point there.




Linux
  #2687980 7-Apr-2021 17:59
Tell the Skinny rep to take it out of quarantine! This is not rocket science

harryjohnso

  #2687985 7-Apr-2021 18:08
At 9am they wrote:

 

"Thanks for contacting Skinny.

 

Unfortunately, once a SIM/number expires, we are not able to reactivate the SIM or recover the number."

Linux
  #2687995 7-Apr-2021 18:39
Useless and utter rubbish

 

Edit: @Harryjohnso Go buy a new Skinny SIM and ask them to un-quarantine the number and to do a number swap!



1101
  #2688175 8-Apr-2021 09:47
Honestly, prepaid wont be worth the effort for them , so I doubt they would be interested in trying to resolve this .

 

They wont be making much on prepaid a/c's . Its a get what you paid for sort of thing , as far as support goes .

old3eyes
  #2688254 8-Apr-2021 11:05
1101:

 

Honestly, prepaid wont be worth the effort for them , so I doubt they would be interested in trying to resolve this .

 

They wont be making much on prepaid a/c's . Its a get what you paid for sort of thing , as far as support goes .

 

 

Skinny is only prepaid. 




SpartanVXL
  #2688260 8-Apr-2021 11:16
Linux: Was it a number ported from Spark? Then the number gets handed back to Spark after 21 days I think


Does this apply to all providers?

Kind of relevant, a mate has an similar issue with a Spark pay monthly account. It’s got an overdue balance (which was paid before) but helpdesk can’t sort it out for some reason. The number was ported from 2degrees and it’s been over a few months now. (Switched to a different number)

Linux
  #2688295 8-Apr-2021 12:16
SpartanVXL:
Linux: Was it a number ported from Spark? Then the number gets handed back to Spark after 21 days I think


Does this apply to all providers?

Kind of relevant, a mate has an similar issue with a Spark pay monthly account. It’s got an overdue balance (which was paid before) but helpdesk can’t sort it out for some reason. The number was ported from 2degrees and it’s been over a few months now. (Switched to a different number)

 

@SpartanVXL Was the account deactivated? Then yes

SpartanVXL
  #2688348 8-Apr-2021 14:23
Linux:

@SpartanVXL Was the account deactivated? Then yes



Seems some stroke of luck for them, the account wasn’t deactivated but overdue on it’s last bill. Last bill was never received because the email address locked itself on two-factor to the same phone number, which he couldn’t access anymore.

Bill is getting sorted out in-store and a new sim for the old number so two-factor can unlock the email again.

