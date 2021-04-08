Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Getting charged a 'Notice Fee' despite giving notice...
Blurtie






#284226 8-Apr-2021 20:11
Hey all, 

 

******

 

TL:DR

 

Gave notice of cancellation of pay month plan via online chat in Feb; confirmed last day of notice period would be 21 March, ported to new provider on 18 March, now being charged a notice period fee starting from the day I ported over to new provider. Spark says this is a Port out order, so Notice fee applies. Should I be charged this?

 

*******

 

Just thought I'd put this out to the group to see if it's me in the wrong or if I should stick to my guns...

 

I was a pay monthly customer with Spark, but have recently transferred over to another provider. I knew I had to give 30 days notice and I did so via the online chat function (I have a chat transcript with a Spark Ref number to back this up). The online chat confirmed that the end of my 30 day period was 21 March 2021. With this date in mind I ported my number over to a new provider on the 18th of March 2021. 

 

When my bill came through last month (for March) it showed billing for the whole month, naturally I queried this, but the response said that as I still had service at the time, I would be charged for the full month and then offered a refund once I terminated. While not overly satisfied, I accepted it. 

 

So fast forward to this month, they have charged me a Notice Period Fee stating that I did not give notice until 18th March 2021 and I would be charged until 16 April as per cancellation terms. Curiously, there's a credit on there for period of 18 March to 31 March (which I'm assuming is what came out of my first query - but the dates are a bit off). I've queried this invoice and Spark have come back saying:

 

"Customer needs to request a transfer of services to the new provider. To avoid paying for two services, the gaining service provider needs to post-date their request 30 days from the day they advise Spark of the intent to take over the service.

 

The 30 day notice period begins on one of these dates:

 

•    The date the customer contacted Spark and a Spark agent attended the call

 

•    The date the gaining service provider send their intent to transfer the service"

 

That didn't make sense to me at all, as I thought I satisfied that first bullet point so I responded as much and told them to read the chat transcript again... To which they've now said that 

 

"If the cancellation was processed on our end you will not be able to port out your service.

 

Since this is a port out order, the 30 day notice period begins on the date the gaining service provider send their intent to transfer the service."

 

I've responded back again to say that I disagree and referred back to my online chat with Spark in Feb. 

 

Am I missing something? Is the Spark Rep right? Should I have been charged this fee? If not, should it really be this hard to get this charge dropped??

 

TIA.

 

 

cokemaster









  #2689590 8-Apr-2021 20:37
Spark has had this for several years now, the concept of 30 days notice is quite interesting as I don't believe they have the processes to capture '30 days notice' given for outbound ports via the Contact centres voice or chat.
I believe their expectation is for you to put a port out for 30 days time, increasing the amount of friction that you endure (thus making it more likely for you to give up)... or pay the early exit tax. 

 

I can understand them expecting notice (particularly where they have suppliers who charge 30 day notice periods in turn)... but in saying that - you should expect to be able to give 30 days notice via chat or voice. I would hold firm and hold their feet to the fire eg. paying only for the days between 18th and 21st of March. 








Blurtie






  #2692509 14-Apr-2021 10:47
So just a quick update - common sense has prevailed, they have acknowledged my initial contact in February and have now agreed to waive the fee...

 

This only took 3 rounds of back/forth... Surely they can do better.

cokemaster









  #2692518 14-Apr-2021 11:11
They can. They could start by reading their own website and terms:

https://www.spark.co.nz/help/account/manage/cancel-account


Before closing a Spark account

Contact us to check if any of your services come with a contract. If the contract term hasn’t finished, you may be facing early exit fees.
If you bought a mobile, accessory or modem from Spark interest free, check to see if you have any monthly payments left. You need to pay any instalments left before you cancel your account.
There’s a standard 30-day notice period when you cancel Spark's services. The notice period starts from the day you let us know you want to cancel.
More information on our 30-day notice period can be found in our terms and conditions. See terms and conditions

https://www.spark.co.nz/help/other/terms/personal-terms/general-terms/

It’s up to you to let us know if you want to cancel your service with us. Once you’ve told us, you’ll have to pay us for the next 30 days. After then, our agreement will end and we’ll stop supplying your services. However, if you don’t want to stay with us for those 30 days, you can choose to have your service end straight away, but we may charge you a notice period fee. If you’re cancelling because of a change that disadvantages you (under 4.2 above above), a notice period fee won’t apply.
/










Blurtie






  #2692579 14-Apr-2021 11:59
Yep, would also help if they actually read my initial email to them that outlined everything too...

antonknee






  #2692630 14-Apr-2021 13:13
Once upon a time I had the exact same issue with Spark - they don't seem to have any way to actually action said advance notice (beyond a note on the account if the agent remembers/bothers). In my case they said chat was not valid as the request had to be writing, despite the fact that the chat person specifically said it was fine. Sanity did eventually prevail.

 

Compare this to Vodafone who said they'd happily take my 30 days notice but despite it being in the contract they didn't enforce it and I could port out instantly - so I did, and sure enough no charges for not giving notice.

 

I rather think 30 days notice is distinctly not customer friendly and this needs to go the way of the dodo IMO (I also frankly don't care that they might have to pay Chorus 30 days in advance for broadband - even though the topic at hand would appear to be mobile)

