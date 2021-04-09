Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark Smart Modem and Mesh - Cannot see other devices on Network
bazarthur

#284253 9-Apr-2021 19:05
I have a brand new Spark Smart Modem and two Smart Meshes. For the life of me I cannot figure out why my phone and other devices cannot see my three Smart TVs available to connect to through the YouTube app or Netflix app. Everything I own has been fully updated, been reset, uninstalled, reinstalled.

What can I change in the Smart Modem settings to be able to show my devices in these apps? My wifi network at work shows all devices in the workplace to connect to. Soon as I come home, there is nothing to connect to. Help!

shk292
  #2690190 9-Apr-2021 19:42
Is client isolation turned on for some reason? Or you might have connected to a guest network that has isolation by default?

bazarthur

  #2690234 9-Apr-2021 21:38
I honestly have looked through all the settings and cannot find Client Isolation anywhere!

 

It definitely isn't connected to a Guest Network of any kind though. Just the main default settings.

Bung
  #2690266 10-Apr-2021 04:08
If your TVs are connecting via wifi have you gone into their settings and changed to the new network and password?



bazarthur

  #2690269 10-Apr-2021 05:39
Bung: If your TVs are connecting via wifi have you gone into their settings and changed to the new network and password?


Yup. Everything is connected to the same network. The Smart Mesh’s and the Smart Modem all use the same SSID which there is only one of. The Guest networks are disabled and not broadcasting anything. I did read something about Band Steering and if I switched that off it might help?

Like sometimes the TVs will show up to connect to, other times they won’t show at all. I have a long 1 story house. I have the Smart Modem in the middle and one Mesh at one end of the house and another one on the other end.

Would it best to broadcast the 2,4GHZ and 5GHZ networks separately maybe? Also apparently according to Australian customers on Telstra that have the same brand of Modem (Arcadyan) they too have issues with Chromecast devices (which these are sort of treated as in YouTube and Netflix I believe) and these particular modems.

I’m just surprised no one else that I can see is having issues like I am? Maybe these Smart Modems aren’t widely used by everybody yet?

So either I try find out how to turn off AP Isolation/Client Isolation or turn off Band Steering? I really don’t know what to do!

Jase2985
  #2690271 10-Apr-2021 06:38
im not sure if this applies to your problem

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=45&topicid=284178

 

the reply from @hio77

Bung
  #2690288 10-Apr-2021 08:01
bazarthur: Also apparently according to Australian customers on Telstra that have the same brand of Modem (Arcadyan) they too have issues with Chromecast devices (which these are sort of treated as in YouTube and Netflix I believe) and these particular modems.


We have a 2013 LG that always seems to lose the wifi connection requiring a painful re-entering of details so that is now on ethernet. The Chromecast plugged into the tv has never given any trouble.

bazarthur

  #2690362 10-Apr-2021 10:12
The televisions still have access to the internet for some reason. They never lose it. I can still access the built in TV apps and launch them that way. But if I want to send a video from YouTube to the TV or from Netflix from my phone the TVs don’t appear.

Could be that I’m being pedantic but it always used to work on the Netgear Orbi I had before the Spark Hardware. It seems to be working for now. I disabled and re-enabled UPnP and it’s been okay since. I’m hoping I won’t have to change modems and routers again. I dropped a fair bit of money on the Spark stuff already and I doubt they’d let me return it now hahaha



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2690365 10-Apr-2021 10:21
Are all connected via WiFi or is there anything connected via ethernet? D-Link systems automatically isolate ethernet from WiFi and there's no way around it for example.




bazarthur

  #2690366 10-Apr-2021 10:23
freitasm:

Are all connected via WiFi or is there anything connected via ethernet? D-Link systems automatically isolate ethernet from WiFi and there's no way around it for example.



Everything is connected via Wi-Fi

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
  #2690579 10-Apr-2021 13:26
Jase2985:

im not sure if this applies to your problem


https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=45&topicid=284178


the reply from @hio77



Yup. On the firmware that's out there right now broadcast traffic gets lost across mesh units.




grolschie
  #2691383 12-Apr-2021 13:00
hio77:
Jase2985:

 

im not sure if this applies to your problem

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=45&topicid=284178

 

the reply from @hio77

 



Yup. On the firmware that's out there right now broadcast traffic gets lost across mesh units.

 

 

I've been waiting for them to fix broadcast traffic on the mesh for almost a year.

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
  #2691397 12-Apr-2021 13:22
grolschie:

I've been waiting for them to fix broadcast traffic on the mesh for almost a year.


Yup. I feelike this device has fallen by the wayside now.
Which is seriously disappointing. I still use mine....to be fair, I haven't touched the firmware since. Mine are locked to what worked for me

Highly likely there are other priorities or a different team owns the product now...




bazarthur

  #2691634 12-Apr-2021 18:01
hio77:
grolschie:

 

I've been waiting for them to fix broadcast traffic on the mesh for almost a year.

 


Yup. I feelike this device has fallen by the wayside now.
Which is seriously disappointing. I still use mine....to be fair, I haven't touched the firmware since. Mine are locked to what worked for me

Highly likely there are other priorities or a different team owns the product now...

 

So was my purchase of the Smart Modem and Meshes a waste of time? I wanted something that would take full advantage of being on FibreMax and have a good consistent signal across the house.
I previously was using the Netgear Orbi RBK23 units, but read about it online found that they must have issues with Sparks PPPoE connection and wouldn't give me the full FibreMax speed.
I don't know what to do now. Should I go back to the Orbi system, or look at something else? Ultimately I want to just plug one unit into the ONT and have two other Mesh units at either end of my house.

