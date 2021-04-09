I have a brand new Spark Smart Modem and two Smart Meshes. For the life of me I cannot figure out why my phone and other devices cannot see my three Smart TVs available to connect to through the YouTube app or Netflix app. Everything I own has been fully updated, been reset, uninstalled, reinstalled.
What can I change in the Smart Modem settings to be able to show my devices in these apps? My wifi network at work shows all devices in the workplace to connect to. Soon as I come home, there is nothing to connect to. Help!