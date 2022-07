Bung: If your TVs are connecting via wifi have you gone into their settings and changed to the new network and password?

Yup. Everything is connected to the same network. The Smart Mesh’s and the Smart Modem all use the same SSID which there is only one of. The Guest networks are disabled and not broadcasting anything. I did read something about Band Steering and if I switched that off it might help?Like sometimes the TVs will show up to connect to, other times they won’t show at all. I have a long 1 story house. I have the Smart Modem in the middle and one Mesh at one end of the house and another one on the other end.Would it best to broadcast the 2,4GHZ and 5GHZ networks separately maybe? Also apparently according to Australian customers on Telstra that have the same brand of Modem (Arcadyan) they too have issues with Chromecast devices (which these are sort of treated as in YouTube and Netflix I believe) and these particular modems.I’m just surprised no one else that I can see is having issues like I am? Maybe these Smart Modems aren’t widely used by everybody yet?So either I try find out how to turn off AP Isolation/Client Isolation or turn off Band Steering? I really don’t know what to do!