4G Skinny broadband customer here - have been for 3 - 4 years.

I live in an area only served by a single cell tower.

As of a week or so ago, my connections drop out entirely at night, a ping to 8.8.8.8 will timeout completely or have a return time of over 2000ms.

Tried hot spotting my cellphone (also with skinny) - same experience.

In the very early hours of the morning and during the day outside weekends things are back to normal.

My direct neighbors who are on Spark 4G are having no issues.

I suspect Spark are load shedding Skinny - can anyone confirm?

Cheers,

dave