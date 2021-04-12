Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Does Spark load shed Skinny customers? 4G broadband
davecla






#284287 12-Apr-2021 10:42
4G Skinny broadband customer here - have been for 3 - 4 years.

 

I live in an area only served by a single cell tower.

 

As of a week or so ago, my connections drop out entirely at night, a ping to 8.8.8.8 will timeout completely or have a return time of over 2000ms.

 

Tried hot spotting my cellphone (also with skinny) - same experience.

 

In the very early hours of the morning and during the day outside weekends things are back to normal.

 

My direct neighbors who are on Spark 4G are having no issues.

 

I suspect Spark are load shedding Skinny - can anyone confirm?

 

 

 

Cheers,

 

dave

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

gajan





Spark NZ


  #2691264 12-Apr-2021 10:54
No.

 

Have you gone through the fault process etc with the Skinny Broadband team on this?




Linux







  #2691276 12-Apr-2021 11:05
No way that would happen!!

davecla






  #2691645 12-Apr-2021 18:38
Thanks good to know.

 

Must be something else going on then

 

 

 

 



richms







  #2691706 12-Apr-2021 19:11
MIght be band availability, if the neighbours have a better router that has more available to it and you are just using a limited subset of what is available on your gear.




Richard

davecla






  #2692404 14-Apr-2021 07:23
I think I have it fixed....

 

 

 

turns out that some time back - a year or so, I misplaced the power brick for the huawei router and replaced it with something I had lying around.

 

This had been working fine, except lately in peak hours. Found and replaced the original power brick, and normal service was returned. Weird.

 

Dave

 

 

 

 

Bung





  #2692414 14-Apr-2021 07:49
That wouldn't explain why you also couldn't hotspot from your phone.

antonknee






  #2692470 14-Apr-2021 09:40
This thread makes me curious... are Skinny customers shaped/deprioritised behind Spark at all? Possibly commercially sensitive. I kind of assumed they would be given Skinny broadband is put on stop-sell in areas where Spark WBB is still available, and it's the 'cheap' brand. Obviously the Ts & Cs point out traffic management might occur.

 

Anecdotally two of my friends live together (one on Skinny, one on Spark, both iPhone 11s) and Skinny user perennially complains about poorer speeds - but this is hardly a rigorous comparison.

 

 

