Hi All,

Just a quickie.

Has anyone noticed a problem with connecting iPhones/MacBooks to a Spark WiFi router and not being able to access Gmail based email?

The mail apps seem to just hang when I try to access them via WiFi, however, if I switch to cellular, connectivity is fine.

I have not made any config changes on the router, the problem appeared about 2 days ago.

Cheers,

Mike.