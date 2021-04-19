bazarthur:

I need a recommendation for my home.

- Spark FibreMax Plan

- 20+ Devices Connected (most devices fairly new)

- Gaming, YouTube, Streaming, Browsing all being done

- A few smart home devices and an Arlo Camera being used too

- Plug directly into the ONT (Spark Smart Modem available if need be)

I'm open to either a Router with great coverage for the whole house, or a Mesh system. But I need consistent speeds throughout the house.

The ONT is located in the Lounge which is in the middle of our house which is a long, single story. All rooms and devices are either front or back of the Wi-Fi signal.

I have had a Netgear Orbi RBK23 (Good but speeds weren't great for FibreMax) which I then swapped out for a Spark Smart Modem and x2 Mesh units (Mesh units were useless and not suitable at all).