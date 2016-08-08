Would anyone be interested in joining a Slack group specifically for Geekzoners?
In short, its like IRC, but with less anonymity and more gif support. https://slack.com/
Would anyone be interested in joining a Slack group specifically for Geekzoners?
In short, its like IRC, but with less anonymity and more gif support. https://slack.com/
It's like IRC but the app is crashy and awful and so are the servers... so basically like IRC but worse
Exactly, but /giphy
We used to have an IRC channel and it was quite busy. I will create a Slack channel and publicise soon.
Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure
If you don't feel like manually inviting people, you can set up something like this -> https://github.com/outsideris/slack-invite-automation
Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.
Whats wrong with IRC? It appears to be good enough for Mr Robot.
I didn't even know you had a channel in the past. You could just make a channel on Undernet or Efnet, you don't even need to set up a server. Slack is OK, we use it at work, the app is terrible I just use Franz and it uses the web interface as a client.
Nothing wrong with IRC. We actually had a channel for years and epic meetups with hundreds of people online. Slowly though things got tired and people started moving to other things to do.
Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure
Yes, unless I make it an automated thing - which needs a bit of coding. Stay tuned.
Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure
freitasm:
Yes, unless I make it an automated thing - which needs a bit of coding. Stay tuned.
I have nothing to do tonight if you want me to put something together. Just need API details...
Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.
ubergeeknz:
It's like IRC but the app is crashy and awful and so are the servers... so basically like IRC but worse
danielfaulknor:
freitasm:
Yes, unless I make it an automated thing - which needs a bit of coding. Stay tuned.
I have nothing to do tonight if you want me to put something together. Just need API details...
Thanks for the offer. I will thinking of making a page on Geekzone itself - hence .asp code needed. I will do something tonight and see how it goes. Back soon.
Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure
freitasm:danielfaulknor:freitasm:
Yes, unless I make it an automated thing - which needs a bit of coding. Stay tuned.
I have nothing to do tonight if you want me to put something together. Just need API details...
Thanks for the offer. I will thinking of making a page on Geekzone itself - hence .asp code needed. I will do something tonight and see how it goes. Back soon.
Ok, code is done but I have a question before I release it.
I am coding so that only Geekzone users access the page. I am filling the email with Geekzone email address. Should I make this field read-only or people would like to be able to use other addresses?
Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure
@freitasm some Slack accounts may be under different logins (eg, with mine it is me@domain.nz instead of me@domain.co.nz) so could be worth making it a field you can edit but this is totally up to you. It could encourage some members to ensure their email addresses are up-to-date ;)
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router Guide | Community UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies
Ok, here's what I am doing: the field comes pre-populated but you can change the email before hitting send. Only registered users have access to the self-invite page. There's a reCaptcha to prevent robots (yes, even logged in users could put a robot there to DDoS).
Please help test here: Geekzone Slack channel self-invite page and post feedback so I can tweak it.
Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure