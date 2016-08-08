Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Slack group for Geekzone?


263 posts

Ultimate Geek


#199199 8-Aug-2016 16:55
Send private message quote this post

Would anyone be interested in joining a Slack group specifically for Geekzoners? 


In short, its like IRC, but with less anonymity and more gif support. https://slack.com/




 

$5USD 1GB RAM, 10GB SSD VPS in SYD

 1 | 2
3344 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vocus

  #1606449 8-Aug-2016 16:57
3 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

It's like IRC but the app is crashy and awful and so are the servers... so basically like IRC but worse



263 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1606450 8-Aug-2016 16:58
Send private message quote this post

Exactly, but /giphy




 

$5USD 1GB RAM, 10GB SSD VPS in SYD

 
 
 
 


BDFL - Memuneh
66209 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #1606473 8-Aug-2016 17:39
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

We used to have an IRC channel and it was quite busy. I will create a Slack channel and publicise soon.





 

620 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi
Subscriber

  #1606481 8-Aug-2016 17:56
Send private message quote this post

If you don't feel like manually inviting people, you can set up something like this -> https://github.com/outsideris/slack-invite-automation




992 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #1606500 8-Aug-2016 18:37
Send private message quote this post

Whats wrong with IRC? It appears to be good enough for Mr Robot.

 

I didn't even know you had a channel in the past. You could just make a channel on Undernet or Efnet, you don't even need to set up a server. Slack is OK, we use it at work, the app is terrible I just use Franz and it uses the web interface as a client. 

 

 

BDFL - Memuneh
66209 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #1606502 8-Aug-2016 18:40
Send private message quote this post

Nothing wrong with IRC. We actually had a channel for years and epic meetups with hundreds of people online. Slowly though things got tired and people started moving to other things to do.




 

1786 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1606518 8-Aug-2016 19:09
Send private message quote this post

Invite please andy dot ghozali at mobilenations dot com thanks

 
 
 
 


BDFL - Memuneh
66209 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #1606521 8-Aug-2016 19:13
Send private message quote this post

Yes, unless I make it an automated thing - which needs a bit of coding. Stay tuned.




 

620 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi
Subscriber

  #1606523 8-Aug-2016 19:17
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

Yes, unless I make it an automated thing - which needs a bit of coding. Stay tuned.

 

 

 

 

I have nothing to do tonight if you want me to put something together. Just need API details...




1709 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #1606532 8-Aug-2016 19:25
Send private message quote this post

ubergeeknz:

It's like IRC but the app is crashy and awful and so are the servers... so basically like IRC but worse



We use Slack almost exclusively for inter company comms now and i have noticed maybe one or two crashes in about a year of heavy, daily, use.

Which app are you having problems with? Windows, Mac, iOS or Android?

BDFL - Memuneh
66209 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #1606539 8-Aug-2016 19:36
Send private message quote this post

danielfaulknor:

 

freitasm:

 

Yes, unless I make it an automated thing - which needs a bit of coding. Stay tuned.

 

 

 

I have nothing to do tonight if you want me to put something together. Just need API details...

 

 

Thanks for the offer. I will thinking of making a page on Geekzone itself - hence .asp code needed. I will do something tonight and see how it goes. Back soon.




 

1716 posts

Uber Geek


  #1606546 8-Aug-2016 19:46
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

danielfaulknor:


freitasm:


Yes, unless I make it an automated thing - which needs a bit of coding. Stay tuned.


 


I have nothing to do tonight if you want me to put something together. Just need API details...



Thanks for the offer. I will thinking of making a page on Geekzone itself - hence .asp code needed. I will do something tonight and see how it goes. Back soon.



I like these can-do attitudes. 👍
Can you write me a driver for widi on an Intel hd 3000? Just kidding, but not about the admire part.

BDFL - Memuneh
66209 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #1606567 8-Aug-2016 20:19
Send private message quote this post

Ok, code is done but I have a question before I release it.

 

I am coding so that only Geekzone users access the page. I am filling the email with Geekzone email address. Should I make this field read-only or people would like to be able to use other addresses?




 

/dev/null
9145 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1606568 8-Aug-2016 20:23
Send private message quote this post

@freitasm some Slack accounts may be under different logins (eg, with mine it is me@domain.nz instead of me@domain.co.nz) so could be worth making it a field you can edit but this is totally up to you. It could encourage some members to ensure their email addresses are up-to-date ;)




BDFL - Memuneh
66209 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #1606570 8-Aug-2016 20:26
Send private message quote this post

Ok, here's what I am doing: the field comes pre-populated but you can change the email before hitting send. Only registered users have access to the self-invite page. There's a reCaptcha to prevent robots (yes, even logged in users could put a robot there to DDoS).

 

Please help test here: Geekzone Slack channel self-invite page and post feedback so I can tweak it.




 

