637 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 251178 12-Jun-2019 09:17
Send private message

Morning all.

 

After a discussion on another thread that deviated slightly off topic (my apologies) we thought it was about time to have a meet and greet. At this stage just looking at who would been keen to do something. I was thinking something like Brew Union (for their awesome tap beer selection) on a Friday or Saturday night would be a good neutral place to meet. Any other suggestions or ideas are more than welcome. Of course this is open to all GZ members and partners, so if you feel like making the trip to the Mighty Manawatu, come join us! Dates to be determined at some time in the future hahahaha.

 

 





4317 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2256507 12-Jun-2019 09:32
Send private message

Thanks for arranging this; I'm keen, though ideally not in the next two weekends (I'm busy/away). Other than that, I'm happy with any day/time - could even be a nice way to while away a cold and rainy Sunday afternoon.

 

Agree, Brew Union would be an ideal venue (evidence that big-city sophistication has reached the provinces, however slowly!).

3058 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2256510 12-Jun-2019 09:39
Send private message

Hi all,

 

I'm interested. For me, best time would be a Friday (or some other day) after work... I work in PN, but live in Marton. Brew Union is fine.

 
 
 
 


'That VDSL Cat'
11485 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2256519 12-Jun-2019 10:03
2 people support this post
Send private message

I'd be game for one next christmas time when i'm down that way ;)

 

 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

539 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2256570 12-Jun-2019 11:23
One person supports this post
Send private message

Well to be fair to the previous thread, we have now discovered that a bargain attracts PNers like moths to a flame. #palmyproud

 

 

 

Capital idea, keen as well for a Friday, Saturday, or a cheeky Sunday afternoon pint.

 

Friday after work at Brew Union sounds like a winner. I may even have an entertainment book voucher for some nibbles...



637 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2256685 12-Jun-2019 12:46
Send private message

Righto, sounds like a Friday is the way to go (and convenient for those with children that have Saturday sports). Dates that are good for me are the 28th of this month or the 12th of July. Any other dates in mind?

 

 

 

***edited to show the correct date of the 28th. Good spotting @shinychrome *****





539 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2256689 12-Jun-2019 12:53
Send private message

I'm good for those dates (assuming you meant the 28th and 12th) as well

4317 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2259606 17-Jun-2019 16:01
Send private message

Forgot to reply that either the 28th or 12th work fine for me; hopefully the bump will alert/remind any other PN/Manawatu members of this idea...

 
 
 
 


3058 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2259622 17-Jun-2019 16:24
Send private message

Either 28th or 12th is good for me too.

 

 



637 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2259915 18-Jun-2019 08:05
Send private message

Thanks for the interest everyone. I'll pencil in the 28th of  this month as the date then. Realised the 12th of July is during the school holidays and may not be suitable for those who wish to attend but haven't said so as yet. Can I get an idea of numbers i.e will you be bringing a partner? Reason being that Brew Union gets busy on a Friday night and booking a table inside is essential. If we can get this sorted in the next few days I can give them a call and book the table.

 

Cheers!





BDFL - Memuneh
65271 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2259917 18-Jun-2019 08:07
One person supports this post
Send private message

Please let me know numbers... I won't be able to make it though.




Sharesies investment funds ($10 bonus signup until 31st January | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 



637 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2259974 18-Jun-2019 08:49
Send private message

freitasm: Please let me know numbers... I won't be able to make it though.

 

Will do @freitasm. Come on all you Manawatu GZers, get involved!! The more the merrier I say.





4315 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2259989 18-Jun-2019 09:05
Send private message

I'm keen! Let us know when you finalise things.



637 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2259996 18-Jun-2019 09:13
Send private message

Hey @chevrolux we're going for the 28th of June as the date and meeting at Brew Union on Broadway Ave P North. Not sure I mentioned a time so let's say 4:30pm onwards.





833 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2260107 18-Jun-2019 10:59
One person supports this post
Send private message

I will pencil it in - like FrankV, I work in and out of Palmy but live in Marton




637 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2261500 20-Jun-2019 14:26
Send private message

Any more interested parties? @loismustdye I know you're always keen for a cold beverage or 2 😁. I'll leave this open till lunchtime tomorrow in terms of number attending so I can call Brew Union and book a table.





