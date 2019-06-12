Morning all.
After a discussion on another thread that deviated slightly off topic (my apologies) we thought it was about time to have a meet and greet. At this stage just looking at who would been keen to do something. I was thinking something like Brew Union (for their awesome tap beer selection) on a Friday or Saturday night would be a good neutral place to meet. Any other suggestions or ideas are more than welcome. Of course this is open to all GZ members and partners, so if you feel like making the trip to the Mighty Manawatu, come join us! Dates to be determined at some time in the future hahahaha.