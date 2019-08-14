Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGeekzoneGeekzone performance 2019-08-13


BDFL - Memuneh
65266 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

# 255481 14-Aug-2019 09:33
7 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Over a period of almost 20 hours people may have noticed Geekzone was sometimes slow to respond, not responding at all or just spitting out 500 errors (Server error).

 

Our database server was running at 100% most of this period. After investigating we found a couple of queries that could be optimised but this was not the actual root cause. Further investigation revealed a very large number of page requests coming from China - sometimes at more than 150 - 200 per second. Our poor little server couldn't cope with the stress at a times.

 

At around 6pm I implemented a whole country block, preventing requests originating from China to reach our server. I had to block the whole country because the requests were coming from different networks.

 

With this block in place the server was able to return to normal operation. At the end of the 24 hour period we had about 3.8 million requests, with 2.6 million coming from China alone.

 

The block remains in place, regardless of @sbiddle plans to visit the country in the near future.

 

 

 




Sharesies investment funds ($10 bonus signup until 31st January | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
637 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2298876 14-Aug-2019 09:40
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

When you mentioned performance, the first thing that came into my head was a song and dance by the moderators.... I blame this on too many kids plays and show attended recently 😂





349 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2298878 14-Aug-2019 09:43
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I am disappointed too.  maybe for another pizza night?

 
 
 
 


1078 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2298879 14-Aug-2019 09:43
Send private message quote this post

maoriboy:

 

When you mentioned performance, the first thing that came into my head was a song and dance by the moderators.... I blame this on too many kids plays and show attended recently 😂

 

 

Geekzone Stars?

 

Can't be worse than Block Stars. Or can it?

258 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2298887 14-Aug-2019 09:48
Send private message quote this post

I'm guessing that anyone legitimately wanting to visit geekzone from China would be using a VPN anyway, to get around the various firewall issues. That would neatly skirt around the geoblock, would it not?



BDFL - Memuneh
65266 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2298889 14-Aug-2019 09:55
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Gurezaemon: I'm guessing that anyone legitimately wanting to visit geekzone from China would be using a VPN anyway, to get around the various firewall issues. That would neatly skirt around the geoblock, would it not?

 

 

Correct. My guess this was an intentional DDoS, seeing the traffic wasn't really coming with a legit bot crawler browser user-string.




Sharesies investment funds ($10 bonus signup until 31st January | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

3016 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2298890 14-Aug-2019 09:56
Send private message quote this post

When I had to look after a website a while back (NZ based site that would be no use to anyone overseas) I found we were getting clobbered and used some tools to see where traffic was coming from.

 

It was actually pretty scary seeing relentless attempts to access the admin backend from all over the world - notably at the time somewhere in the former Soviet union was featuring pretty heavily.

 

You have my sympathy and respect!

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

9011 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2298953 14-Aug-2019 10:49
Send private message quote this post

Interesting. My guess, this thread is related:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=250964

 

And in the first post of that thread, "Time to get Geekzone blocked in the PRC" wasn't the response.

 

GZ isn't accessible from China - but "403 - Forbidden" as expected from your block - but it seems as if the site's not firewalled by China.

 

 

 

At a guess, if the Chinese dictators want to launch DDOS attacks against political targets but deny direct involvement, they wouldn't firewall the target to block the botnet they claim they have nothing to do with. (don't shoot me if I'm wrong - I'm no IT expert).

 
 
 
 


6040 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2298999 14-Aug-2019 10:59
Send private message quote this post

Do we have conversations going on about the Hong Kong situation?

 

That's really disturbing behaviour eh.

'That VDSL Cat'
11480 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2299005 14-Aug-2019 11:00
Send private message quote this post

Given most of those hits are cache hits, maybe there i still some optimization to make?




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

Lock him up!
11148 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2299051 14-Aug-2019 11:06
Send private message quote this post

I was actually thinking it was 8chan taking revenge on Cloudflare.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 



BDFL - Memuneh
65266 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2299074 14-Aug-2019 11:20
Send private message quote this post

hio77:

Given most of those hits are cache hits, maybe there i still some optimization to make?



Actually the cache hits are images and scripts. Pages are always fresh.




Sharesies investment funds ($10 bonus signup until 31st January | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

9011 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2299086 14-Aug-2019 11:40
Send private message quote this post

gehenna:

 

Do we have conversations going on about the Hong Kong situation?

 

 

From what I've seen, nothing more aggressive (to PRC) than you'd read on any NZ or other western news site.

 

 



BDFL - Memuneh
65266 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2299090 14-Aug-2019 11:42
Send private message quote this post

gehenna: Do we have conversations going on about the Hong Kong situation?

 

 

If this was indeed a DDoS I have my suspicions but talking about HK was not in the radar.




Sharesies investment funds ($10 bonus signup until 31st January | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

'That VDSL Cat'
11480 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2299097 14-Aug-2019 11:53
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:
hio77:

 

Given most of those hits are cache hits, maybe there i still some optimization to make?

 



Actually the cache hits are images and scripts. Pages are always fresh.

 

Missleading graph is missleading then..

 

 

 

Time for a server upgrade! we have to take on our new forum members clearly rather than block them! ;)

 

 

 

On a more serous note, thanks for getting to the bottom of this.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.



BDFL - Memuneh
65266 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2299099 14-Aug-2019 11:56
Send private message quote this post

The server runs at 5% most of the times. Investment for those 95% DDoS is not sensible.




Sharesies investment funds ($10 bonus signup until 31st January | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.