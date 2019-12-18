I find geekzone is the only website I browse that serves up ridiculously small font. What is wrong with Geekzone? Does no one else try to read the forums on a mobile device?
I've tried websites on mobile devices, they're virtually unreadable and unusable. Much better on a full sized screen. Geekzone isn't the issue, it's tiny screens.
Try using Opera on a mobile device. It allows full zooming in with proper text reflow/scaling when zoomed in. Works a treat.
I have changed the zoom size for Geekzone to 133%. You can do this by either CMD + or View > Zoom > Zoom in
If you are using Firefox try: Preferences > General > Language and Appearance >Fonts and Colours and ensure that the default font should be Times and the size should be 16. You can change this of course. But this is a global change and will effect every site.
This is a mobile browser not desktop
The site doesn't scale to mobile size for me, which is fine. A double tap on the area I want to view sizes it perfectly for the display. I think this has been discussed before last year.
What is the default font size for text such as this very text I've typed here?
Get the same small image as the OP of the GZ landing page.
Same result too with Chrome or Opera.
Both browsers are zoomable (two fingers) on GZ pages to provide good text size on Samsung Galaxy S8+.
Forums are easily readable when zoomed to portrait width.
Maybe the OP's phone is the limiting factor?
Chrome will allow you to zoom in, but it won't give you text reflow, so zoom in too far and you have to scroll left and right to see the content - whereas Opera gives you proper text reflow at all zoom levels.
Edited to say my experience is Android only. Can't comment on iPhone.
Chrome will allow you to zoom in, but it won't give you text reflow, so zoom in too far and you have to scroll left and right to see the content - whereas Opera gives you proper text reflow at all zoom levels.
Not an issue with my phone using Chrome. I can see the forum posting content without problems :-)
Guess I may be missing something in the way I use my phone..
This is a mobile browser not desktop
OOPS :blush:
Firefox & Safari for iPhone7 I just 2 finger zoom but yes it is quite small text
