Why does Geekzone serve up such tiny font?


# 261853 18-Dec-2019 11:51
I find geekzone is the only website I browse that serves up ridiculously small font. What is wrong with Geekzone? Does no one else try to read the forums on a mobile device?

  # 2377608 18-Dec-2019 11:53
What browser?




  # 2377612 18-Dec-2019 12:00
I've tried websites on mobile devices, they're virtually unreadable and unusable. Much better on a full sized screen. Geekzone isn't the issue, it's tiny screens.

 
 
 
 


  # 2377661 18-Dec-2019 12:21
Try using Opera on a mobile device. It allows full zooming in with proper text reflow/scaling when zoomed in. Works a treat.

  # 2377664 18-Dec-2019 12:22
I'm using Chrome on android. Often I find that the first post / first post on a new page of a multi-page thread is absolutely tiny. Once a second post is made, everything leaps up several sizes and becomes readable without needing to zoom in.

I had thought it was just me.

  # 2377666 18-Dec-2019 12:23
I have changed the zoom size for Geekzone to 133%. You can do this by either CMD + or View > Zoom > Zoom in

 

If you are using Firefox try: Preferences > General > Language and Appearance >Fonts and Colours and ensure that the default font should be Times and the size should be 16. You can change this of course. But this is a global change and will effect every site.




  # 2377667 18-Dec-2019 12:24
FineWine:

 

I have changed the zoom size for Geekzone to 133%. You can do this by either CMD + or View > Zoom > Zoom in

 

If you are using Firefox try: Preferences > General > Language and Appearance >Fonts and Colours and ensure that the default font should be Times and the size should be 16. You can change this of course. But this is a global change and will effect every site.

 

 

This is a mobile browser not desktop

  # 2377668 18-Dec-2019 12:25
Another vote for Opera




  # 2377673 18-Dec-2019 12:28
Opera browser. Never went back.




  # 2377675 18-Dec-2019 12:31
The site doesn't scale to mobile size for me, which is fine.  A double tap on the area I want to view sizes it perfectly for the display.  I think this has been discussed before last year.  

  # 2377676 18-Dec-2019 12:31
What is the default font size for text such as this very text I've typed here?

  # 2377741 18-Dec-2019 13:02
Get the same small image as the OP of the GZ landing page.

 

Same result too with Chrome or Opera.

 

Both browsers are zoomable (two fingers) on GZ pages to provide good text size on Samsung Galaxy S8+.

 

Forums are easily readable when zoomed to portrait width.

 

Maybe the OP's phone is the limiting factor?

 

 




  # 2377746 18-Dec-2019 13:06
Gordy7:

 

Get the same small image as the OP of the GZ landing page.

 

Same result too with Chrome or Opera.

 

Both browsers are zoomable (two fingers) on GZ pages to provide good text size on Samsung Galaxy S8+.

 

Forums are easily readable when zoomed to portrait width.

 

Maybe the OP's phone is the limiting factor? 

 

Chrome will allow you to zoom in, but it won't give you text reflow, so zoom in too far and you have to scroll left and right to see the content - whereas Opera gives you proper text reflow at all zoom levels.

 

Edited to say my experience is Android only. Can't comment on iPhone.

  # 2377751 18-Dec-2019 13:12
allan:

 

Gordy7:

 

Get the same small image as the OP of the GZ landing page.

 

Same result too with Chrome or Opera.

 

Both browsers are zoomable (two fingers) on GZ pages to provide good text size on Samsung Galaxy S8+.

 

Forums are easily readable when zoomed to portrait width.

 

Maybe the OP's phone is the limiting factor? 

 

Chrome will allow you to zoom in, but it won't give you text reflow, so zoom in too far and you have to scroll left and right to see the content - whereas Opera gives you proper text reflow at all zoom levels.

 

 

Not an issue with my phone using Chrome. I can see the forum posting content without problems :-)

 

Guess I may be missing something in the way I use my phone..




  # 2377756 18-Dec-2019 13:14
I haven't done anything special to my mobile Chrome and it works fine for me just like you've described @Gordy7 

  # 2377764 18-Dec-2019 13:17
gehenna:

 

FineWine:

 

I have changed the zoom size for Geekzone to 133%. You can do this by either CMD + or View > Zoom > Zoom in

 

If you are using Firefox try: Preferences > General > Language and Appearance >Fonts and Colours and ensure that the default font should be Times and the size should be 16. You can change this of course. But this is a global change and will effect every site.

 

 

This is a mobile browser not desktop

 

OOPS :blush:

 

Firefox & Safari for iPhone7 I just 2 finger zoom but yes it is quite small text




