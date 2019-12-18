Weird. I just got a badge for 7500 posts. But I already have one for 10,000! What gives?
No idea.
I better get me a badge when the Trumpy thread hits 1000 pages or else! :P
Probably because it's a new type of badge, so it automatically gets given to everyone over 7500.
RunningMan:
Probably because it's a new type of badge, so it automatically gets given to everyone over 7500.
obvious answer isnt always obvious
Yes, I was loading the badges for Festivus, Christmas and New Year and notice this badge was loaded but disabled - not sure why. So I enabled it.
RunningMan:
Probably because it's a new type of badge, so it automatically gets given to everyone over 7500.
Not everyone apparently :(
i don't see why you relate this to dyslexia...
hio77:
i don't see why you relate this to dyslexia...
Because it doesn't appear in order if already have 5K and 10K badges.
I have 5K, 10K, and 15K badges, and I got the 7.5K badge.
networkn:
RunningMan:
Probably because it's a new type of badge, so it automatically gets given to everyone over 7500.
Not everyone apparently :(
You're nearly due for 3 of them. Perhaps they'll be all given out once you reach 22,500 posts. 😅
