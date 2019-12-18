Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Badge dyslexia (meaningful)


Lock him up!
# 261863 18-Dec-2019 19:21
Weird. I just got a badge for 7500 posts. But I already have one for 10,000! What gives?

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
# 2377954 18-Dec-2019 19:33
2 people support this post
No idea.

 

I better get me a badge when the Trumpy thread hits 1000 pages or else! :P

xpd

Chief Trash Bandit
  # 2377956 18-Dec-2019 19:35
Ditto 




  # 2377958 18-Dec-2019 19:40
3 people support this post
Probably because it's a new type of badge, so it automatically gets given to everyone over 7500.

  # 2377962 18-Dec-2019 19:48
One person supports this post
RunningMan:

 

Probably because it's a new type of badge, so it automatically gets given to everyone over 7500.

 

 

obvious answer isnt always obvious

BDFL - Memuneh
  # 2377971 18-Dec-2019 20:14
Yes, I was loading the badges for Festivus, Christmas and New Year and notice this badge was loaded but disabled - not sure why. So I enabled it.




  # 2378037 18-Dec-2019 20:50
RunningMan:

 

Probably because it's a new type of badge, so it automatically gets given to everyone over 7500.

 

 

Not everyone apparently :(

'That VDSL Cat'
  # 2378039 18-Dec-2019 20:52
One person supports this post
i don't see why you relate this to dyslexia...




  # 2378040 18-Dec-2019 20:54
One person supports this post
hio77:

 

i don't see why you relate this to dyslexia...

 

 

Because it doesn't appear in order if already have 5K and 10K badges.




  # 2378060 18-Dec-2019 21:29
I have 5K, 10K, and 15K badges, and I got the 7.5K badge.

  # 2378066 18-Dec-2019 21:54
networkn:

 

RunningMan:

 

Probably because it's a new type of badge, so it automatically gets given to everyone over 7500.

 

 

Not everyone apparently :(

 

 

You're nearly due for 3 of them. Perhaps they'll be all given out once you reach 22,500 posts. 😅




