looks like your data gateway dropped off?
Interesting. No alarms raised on this. Will check now.
Can't get good help these days.
Last refresh failed and it turned off auto-refresh. No alarm or notification. Forcing a refresh now and re-creating the schedule auto-refresh.
freitasm:
that normally happens after 5 failure emails..
I'd have noticed those...
check that "send me an email when it fails" box ;)
Refresh completed, it will be a few minutes before you can see a fresh dashboard as Power BI cache results.
