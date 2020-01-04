Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
'That VDSL Cat'
11412 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

# 262081 4-Jan-2020 12:50
looks like your data gateway dropped off?




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

BDFL - Memuneh
65180 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2384972 4-Jan-2020 13:01
Interesting. No alarms raised on this. Will check now.




5978 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2384973 4-Jan-2020 13:06
Can't get good help these days.

 
 
 
 


BDFL - Memuneh
65180 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2384975 4-Jan-2020 13:08
Last refresh failed and it turned off auto-refresh. No alarm or notification. Forcing a refresh now and re-creating the schedule auto-refresh.




'That VDSL Cat'
11412 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2384976 4-Jan-2020 13:14
freitasm:

 

Last refresh failed and it turned off auto-refresh. No alarm or notification. Forcing a refresh now and re-creating the schedule auto-refresh.

 

 

that normally happens after 5 failure emails..




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

BDFL - Memuneh
65180 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2384979 4-Jan-2020 13:19
I'd have noticed those...




'That VDSL Cat'
11412 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2384980 4-Jan-2020 13:20
check that "send me an email when it fails" box ;)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

BDFL - Memuneh
65180 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2384981 4-Jan-2020 13:24
Refresh completed, it will be a few minutes before you can see a fresh dashboard as Power BI cache results.




