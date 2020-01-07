All of you had your "Accept FUG" flag reset today. Some of you will have clicked the "I read and accept the FUG" button shown before being allowed to post without really reading it. Some will have actually clicked the link and at least looked at the bottom of the FUG to find out what's changed.

The FUG is pretty long as it is now. This is because I wanted to make sure people understood some specific points so that we wouldn't have to keep answering to questions like "Why was I banned?" that I inevitably receive when an action like this happens.

Anyway, the latest addition is something I should've done much earlier. It is a simple commandment, made popular by Wil Wheaton (of ST:TNG fame) and aptly named Wheaton's Law:

"Don't be a dick".

Easy, right?

Are you spamming? Dick.

Are you being disrespectful to someone? Dick.

Are you making snarky comments on someone's post just because you think there's an obvious answer? Dick.

Are you a racist, misogynist, bigot? Dick.

Are you trolling someone to try and get the user out of a thread? Dick.

Are you posting something that you know will make another user lose their temper? Dick.

Are you breaching the FUG? Dick.

Don't be a dick. We don't need this here.