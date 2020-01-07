Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FUG changes 7 January 2020


# 262151 7-Jan-2020 21:41
All of you had your "Accept FUG" flag reset today. Some of you will have clicked the "I read and accept the FUG" button shown before being allowed to post without really reading it. Some will have actually clicked the link and at least looked at the bottom of the FUG to find out what's changed.

 

The FUG is pretty long as it is now. This is because I wanted to make sure people understood some specific points so that we wouldn't have to keep answering to questions like "Why was I banned?" that I inevitably receive when an action like this happens.

 

Anyway, the latest addition is something I should've done much earlier. It is a simple commandment, made popular by Wil Wheaton (of ST:TNG fame) and aptly named Wheaton's Law:

 

"Don't be a dick".

 

Easy, right?

 

  • Are you spamming? Dick.
  • Are you being disrespectful to someone? Dick.
  • Are you making snarky comments on someone's post just because you think there's an obvious answer? Dick.
  • Are you a racist, misogynist, bigot? Dick.
  • Are you trolling someone to try and get the user out of a thread? Dick.
  • Are you posting something that you know will make another user lose their temper? Dick.
  • Are you breaching the FUG? Dick.

Don't be a dick. We don't need this here.




  # 2387073 7-Jan-2020 21:56
[snip] deleted reply. Not worth the hassle. Your forum, your rules.

 

N

 

[edit - deleted before there were any replies FWIW]




--

 

  # 2387074 7-Jan-2020 22:02
You are off base. As everything in the FUG moderators have final word. And being an idiot spreading stupidity is up there with bigotry. Dicks.




  # 2387075 7-Jan-2020 22:04
Good idea. Personally, one would hope this new rule will be enforced upon a certain few who like piling upon posters who are less technically sophisticated and/or implying that someone is lying with one-line "There must be more to this!" type replies.

 

 

 

 



  # 2387077 7-Jan-2020 22:11
Yes.




  # 2387078 7-Jan-2020 22:12
I'd like to see the rule about not using SMS abbreviations enforced a bit more. Some posters I've noticed use abbreviations like YMMV (which I looked up and it means your mileage may vary). To me, that particular one isn't obvious. Not meaning to pick on that one abbreviation by any means.



  # 2387079 7-Jan-2020 22:13
SMS and acronyms are different. You may have never heard of YMMV but it is as old as the Internet.




  # 2387080 7-Jan-2020 22:15
That one is less about things like YMMV which is common forum/internet vernacular, as it is abt tlkng lyk dis.

 
 
 
 


  # 2387081 7-Jan-2020 22:16
DarthKermit:

 

I'd like to see the rule about not using SMS abbreviations enforced a bit more. Some posters I've noticed use abbreviations like YMMV (which I looked up and it means your mileage may vary). To me, that particular one isn't obvious. Not meaning to pick on that one abbreviation by any means.

 

 

 

 

SMS abreviations are more like

 

 

 

whn r u cmng hm?

 

 

 

As Mauricio said YMMV is an acronym, much like SMS 😊

  # 2387082 7-Jan-2020 22:17
DarthKermit:

 

I'd like to see the rule about not using SMS abbreviations enforced a bit more. Some posters I've noticed use abbreviations like YMMV (which I looked up and it means your mileage may vary). To me, that particular one isn't obvious. Not meaning to pick on that one abbreviation by any means.

 

 

like SMS? :-)

 

This is a geek based community, surely there's got to be an allowance for some abbreviations or acronyms/initialisms? BIOS? DOS? FWIW?

 

I would personally draw the line at something like "i yeeted da peecee outa winda whn t 5t0pd werkn" but getting rid of community appropriate abbreviations is a slippery slope... What next? Bans for misspellings? incorrect grammar? apostrophe in the wrong place? (Actually, I could support that one :-)

 

Cheers - N.

 

ps. Oh, smileys?

 

 




  # 2387083 7-Jan-2020 22:18
Do you have a link to a site with what you'd consider to be a good list of SMS abbreviations to be avoided on geekzone? Cheers.

  # 2387085 7-Jan-2020 22:23
Basically just use real words.  Acronyms and initialisms are fine. 

'That VDSL Cat'
  # 2387089 7-Jan-2020 22:34
wasnt this policy always in there?




  # 2387092 7-Jan-2020 22:58
I think it was encapsulated by "whatever Mauricio says goes".

