# 265338 17-Jan-2020 09:41
Geeks of the Manawatu Province, lend me your rears...

 

As usual, me and some of the boys were discussing trying to get a bargain, when someone bought up pints, and someone else bought up the lack of pints, and as we all know, pints are good.

 

Then @maoriboy called me out, so here we are.

 

 

 

Who is keen for a little new-year shindig? I was thinking a cheeky after-work beer on a Friday for the commuting members of our congregation.

 

I'm pretty much good for every Friday onwards into February until the 28th.

 

Venue is @maoriboy's house TBD, could do the usual Brew Union, or Brewers Apprentice. Or any other suggestions, always keen to try a new watering-hole.

 

Feel free to shout out a mention to others that might not see this.

  # 2400417 17-Jan-2020 09:43
@jonathan18 @loismustdye @installerUFB @chevrolux @frankv @madengineer

Like last time I can coordinate to contribute with a tab...




  # 2400444 17-Jan-2020 09:53
Keen but not available next Friday.



  # 2400445 17-Jan-2020 09:56
freitasm:

 

Like last time I can coordinate to contribute with a tab...

 

 

Your generosity is always appreciated, most excellent one. 

 

Of course, feel free to let us know if you are up this way soon, but I can appreciate its a long round trip.

