Geeks of the Manawatu Province, lend me your rears...

As usual, me and some of the boys were discussing trying to get a bargain, when someone bought up pints, and someone else bought up the lack of pints, and as we all know, pints are good.

Then @maoriboy called me out, so here we are.

Who is keen for a little new-year shindig? I was thinking a cheeky after-work beer on a Friday for the commuting members of our congregation.

I'm pretty much good for every Friday onwards into February until the 28th.

Venue is @maoriboy's house TBD, could do the usual Brew Union, or Brewers Apprentice. Or any other suggestions, always keen to try a new watering-hole.

Feel free to shout out a mention to others that might not see this.