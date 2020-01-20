Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Geekzone - Pending friend request is invisible?


'That VDSL Cat'
11495 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

# 265406 20-Jan-2020 12:48
Send private message

 

so uh.... fix pls?

 

 

 

was @benchit banned possibly?




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

BDFL - Memuneh
65297 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2402312 20-Jan-2020 13:10
Send private message

Not banned but likely changed privacy settings after sending the invite. 




BDFL - Memuneh
65297 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2402313 20-Jan-2020 13:11
Send private message

Also this kind of requests is more easily dealt with if using the contact form.




BDFL - Memuneh
65297 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2402321 20-Jan-2020 13:19
Send private message

Removed the request for you.




'That VDSL Cat'
11495 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2402322 20-Jan-2020 13:20
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Also this kind of requests is more easily dealt with if using the contact form.

 

 

Since when did that form exist...

 

 

 

i actually thought it to be a technical defect to be fair though, wasnt aware privacy settings can control viability of profiles on there. seems like a minor UX issue if not anything else.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

BDFL - Memuneh
65297 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2402327 20-Jan-2020 13:23
Send private message

hio77:

 

freitasm:

 

Also this kind of requests is more easily dealt with if using the contact form.

 

 

Since when did that form exist...

 

i actually thought it to be a technical defect to be fair though, wasnt aware privacy settings can control viability of profiles on there. seems like a minor UX issue if not anything else.

 

 

Good joke on the contact form, I am rolling on the floor.

 

On the privacy settings - once you check it the option to send and receive PMs disappear from your profile and posts, the username is no longer returned on user search, no more friends requests are allowed (from either side) and a few other things.

 

Could I code something to the like of "if you check the privacy option delete all pending friend requests"? Sure. Never thought of that. But not sure it happens that frequently that requires coding, testing, release control. I can just as well manually remove one record a year...




'That VDSL Cat'
11495 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2402354 20-Jan-2020 13:37
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Good joke on the contact form, I am rolling on the floor.

 

 

It was a serious question...

 

 

 

freitasm:

 

Could I code something to the like of "if you check the privacy option delete all pending friend requests"? Sure. Never thought of that. But not sure it happens that frequently that requires coding, testing, release control. I can just as well manually remove one record a year...

 

 

As a QA, I'm forever ensuring my developers do things like this.

 

Doesn't take much effort to write an automated regression testcase for it... ;)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

BDFL - Memuneh
65297 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2402356 20-Jan-2020 13:40
Send private message

hio77:

 

freitasm:

 

Good joke on the contact form, I am rolling on the floor.

 

 

It was a serious question...

 

 

The contact form exists since... I don't know, 2003?




5603 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2402361 20-Jan-2020 13:44
4 people support this post
Send private message

@hio77 was so excited to finally get a friend on Geekzone, but alas he has been duped :( lol




'That VDSL Cat'
11495 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2402369 20-Jan-2020 14:04
Send private message

coffeebaron: @hio77 was so excited to finally get a friend on Geekzone, but alas he has been duped :( lol

 

It's a tough crowd around here eh? gotta try really hard to find them!

 

 

 

Truth be told, i cleared my missed DM's at the start of this year, so having that message saying "You have a new friend request" was bloody annoying...




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

