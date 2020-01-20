hio77: freitasm: Also this kind of requests is more easily dealt with if using the contact form. Since when did that form exist... i actually thought it to be a technical defect to be fair though, wasnt aware privacy settings can control viability of profiles on there. seems like a minor UX issue if not anything else.

Good joke on the contact form, I am rolling on the floor.

On the privacy settings - once you check it the option to send and receive PMs disappear from your profile and posts, the username is no longer returned on user search, no more friends requests are allowed (from either side) and a few other things.

Could I code something to the like of "if you check the privacy option delete all pending friend requests"? Sure. Never thought of that. But not sure it happens that frequently that requires coding, testing, release control. I can just as well manually remove one record a year...