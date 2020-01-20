so uh.... fix pls?
was @benchit banned possibly?
Not banned but likely changed privacy settings after sending the invite.
Sharesies investment funds ($10 bonus signup until 31st January | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | My technology disclosure
Also this kind of requests is more easily dealt with if using the contact form.
Sharesies investment funds ($10 bonus signup until 31st January | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | My technology disclosure
freitasm:
Also this kind of requests is more easily dealt with if using the contact form.
Since when did that form exist...
i actually thought it to be a technical defect to be fair though, wasnt aware privacy settings can control viability of profiles on there. seems like a minor UX issue if not anything else.
#include <std_disclaimer>
Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.
hio77:
freitasm:
Also this kind of requests is more easily dealt with if using the contact form.
Since when did that form exist...
i actually thought it to be a technical defect to be fair though, wasnt aware privacy settings can control viability of profiles on there. seems like a minor UX issue if not anything else.
Good joke on the contact form, I am rolling on the floor.
On the privacy settings - once you check it the option to send and receive PMs disappear from your profile and posts, the username is no longer returned on user search, no more friends requests are allowed (from either side) and a few other things.
Could I code something to the like of "if you check the privacy option delete all pending friend requests"? Sure. Never thought of that. But not sure it happens that frequently that requires coding, testing, release control. I can just as well manually remove one record a year...
Sharesies investment funds ($10 bonus signup until 31st January | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | My technology disclosure
freitasm:
Good joke on the contact form, I am rolling on the floor.
It was a serious question...
freitasm:
Could I code something to the like of "if you check the privacy option delete all pending friend requests"? Sure. Never thought of that. But not sure it happens that frequently that requires coding, testing, release control. I can just as well manually remove one record a year...
As a QA, I'm forever ensuring my developers do things like this.
Doesn't take much effort to write an automated regression testcase for it... ;)
#include <std_disclaimer>
Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.
hio77:
freitasm:
Good joke on the contact form, I am rolling on the floor.
It was a serious question...
The contact form exists since... I don't know, 2003?
Sharesies investment funds ($10 bonus signup until 31st January | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | My technology disclosure
Chorus has spent $1.4 billion on making their xDSL broadband network faster and even more now as they are upgrading their rural Conklins. If your still stuck on ADSL or VDSL, why not spend $195 on a master filter install to make sure you are getting the most out of your connection?
I install - Naked DSL, DSL Master Splitters, VoIP, data cabling and general computer support for home and small business.
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour
Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com
coffeebaron: @hio77 was so excited to finally get a friend on Geekzone, but alas he has been duped :( lol
It's a tough crowd around here eh? gotta try really hard to find them!
Truth be told, i cleared my missed DM's at the start of this year, so having that message saying "You have a new friend request" was bloody annoying...
#include <std_disclaimer>
Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.