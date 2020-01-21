Hoping someone has some help on this.

I have a Backbeat Pro 2 headset that can pair to 2 devices via bluetooth.

It pairs fine with my cell phone (I can use the headset with calls I make or receive).

It also pairs with my landline phone, Panasonic KX-TG7652AZ, and I can use the headset when receiving calls but if I dial out I cannot get the headset to pick up the audio. I have tried deregistering the pairing and redoing it but this does not fix the issue.

Anyone have any ideas on how to resolve?

Thanks

David