Hi all,

I'm proposing a Wheaton level based on your last 6 or 12 month history of Wheaton's Law violations or near misses.

A small vert bar displaying a level (Green/orange/red)... that good behaviour over time will improve as Dlck points drop off.

Just a random thought I had for when reading someones post to get a guage on what that person is generally like in the forum?

🤪