This is a heads up that I have changed our Privacy Policy to include a paragraph about our usage of the Perspective service.

Perspective allows us to automatically assign a score to posts based on a model that evaluates toxicity of posts. If a post score is over a certain value, our moderators will receive an email notification and take appropriate action.

This service is currently applied to the Off Topic and Politics sub-forums. There's currently no automatic account suspension based on this - all decisions are still made by our moderators.

No personal information is sent to the service via this API. Only the text of the post is passed and a score is received back.

Moderators can see any user's past ten posts and an average for those.

Any questions, post below.