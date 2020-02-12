Some years ago I started to use an RSS reader as an alternative to email notrifications of new posts. I am user the feed reader described as https://feeder.co/about-us implemented as a browser extension (Firefox) on a Windows laptop. As a backup I use email notifications but only when I post to a forum.

I have found on several occasions that when I post as a reply in an existing thread I do not usually get an RSS notification of a new post when someone replies specifically to my post. Not that when others reply to the thread I do get new notifications.

This brings up the question of when a new notification is posted. I clearly get notifications of a new thread, and notifications of new replies to a thread where I have received and read notifications previously, but no notifications where the post is in reply to my reply.

Is there any articles on Geekzone about the detail of how the RSS feeds work?