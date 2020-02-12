Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#265806 12-Feb-2020 10:49
Some years ago I started to use an RSS reader as an alternative to email notrifications of new posts.  I am user the feed reader described as https://feeder.co/about-us implemented as a browser extension (Firefox) on a Windows laptop.  As a backup I use email notifications but only when I post to a forum.

 

I have found on several occasions that when I post as a reply in an existing thread I do not usually get an RSS notification of a new post when someone replies specifically to my post.  Not that when others reply to the thread I do get new notifications.

 

This brings up the question of when a new notification is posted.  I clearly get notifications of a new thread, and notifications of new replies to a thread where I have received and read notifications previously, but no notifications where the post is in reply to my reply.

 

Is there any articles on Geekzone about the detail of how the RSS feeds work?




--

OldGeek.

  #2416614 12-Feb-2020 11:06
This is dependent on how the feed reader threats the content on the feed.

 

Geekzone feeds list the most recent 50 updated topics. This means new topics or topics with new replies.

 

Each has a unique identifier. The feed reader will know how to notify if an entry has already been listed - based on the identifier, not last update date (otherwise busy topic would raise notifications every few minutes).

 

It seems most readers discard the identifier after some time because what you will notice is an old topic that dropped from the 50 most recent sometimes receive a new reply and will reapper on the list, causing the reader to notify you. 

 

Nothing we can do about, that's how the readers work.




