#268189 4-Mar-2020 13:06
In the last day or so I have noticed an increase in the time it takes to post to GZ. From the clicking on post until it completes is taking around 10 seconds sometimes more. Not a huge thing but thought I should draw attention to it.

 

It is apparent in all browsers I use, Chrome,80.0.3987.132 Edge(Chrome) 80.0.361.62 desktop versions and mobile versions. I am on a good connection upload speeds over 400mbps. I have very few extensions and no new extensions. I have made no recent changes to my network and network traffic is low. This is occurring in MacOS 10.15.3, Android 10, Windows 10 1909, 1863.693, iPad OS 13.3.1. 




  #2432399 4-Mar-2020 13:18
Interesting. I haven't personally noticed this.




  #2432405 4-Mar-2020 13:24
Testing - posting took about 2-3 seconds, seems fine.

