Hi folks

Sometimes things change and these come with little or no warning. One of these changes is about to fall on me so I need a bit of help from the community at large.

My request is simple: if you use an adblocker while visiting Geekzone, please consider whitelisting our site. If you don't want to, or can't whitelist, please consider a subscription - $25/year or $125/lifetime and you can have Geekzone without ads.

And, no I am not keen on a philosophical discussion of reasons to adblock on each and every site. It's a time of action, not discussion.

Thank you to everyone helping Geekzone - and special thanks to our moderators doing their volunteer work here.