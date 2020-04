Hi,

when trying to make a new post and include an image, I get the following error:

Error: Please upload image to Geekzone or use a third party image service with https support.

The image link I'm using is: https://i.postimg.cc/9Q192SK3/internet-error-1.png

Forum I'm trying to post is: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49

help please?

Cheers!

Lucas