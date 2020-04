Hey guys. For the last couple of days visiting https://live.geekzone.co.nz/ redirects to https://www.geekzone.co.nz on an iPhone XS Max running iOS 13.4.

I have tired closing safari, clearing cache and restarting the phone. Any advice as to how I can get the live page back on the phone?

On an 2018 13” iPad Pro running iPadOS 13.4 it works as expected.