How about using a warning & three strike system similar to Youtube? It would be much much fairer.


#269765 7-Apr-2020 06:37
While I enjoy Geekzone I am not happy that for posting a few  borderline comments on the politics forum way back in September 2018 resulted in a permanent ban in that forum.   While I accept that the admin of any forum anywhere on the internet can make any rules they like, I believe a fairer system would be something like what Youtube has for channel creators.   A warning and three strikes system.  I've copied the relevant section.   If I cannot have full access to Geekzone it may be better that I do not post at all, or be banned outright. 

 

What happens if you get a strike

 

If a strike is issued, we’ll let you know by email, through notifications on mobile and desktop, and in your channel settings. We’ll also tell you:

 

  • What content was removed
  • Which policies it violated (for example adult content or violence)
  • How it affects your channel
  • What you can do next

If your content violates our Community Guidelines, here’s how it affects your channel:

 

Warning

 

We understand mistakes happen and you don’t mean to violate our policies — that’s why the first violation is only a warning. Note that you’ll only be warned once, and this warning will remain on your channel. The next time your content is found to violate the Community Guidelines you'll get a strike. If you think we made a mistake, you can appeal the warning.

 

First Strike

 

If we find your content doesn’t follow our policies for a second time, you'll get a strike.

 

This means you won't be able to do the following for one week:

 

  • Upload videos, live streams, or stories
  • Create custom thumbnails or Community posts
  • Created, edit, or add collaborators to playlists
  • Add or remove playlists from the watch page using the “Save” button

Full privileges will be restored automatically after the 1-week period, but your strike will remain on your channel for 90 days.

 

Second Strike

 

If you get a second strike within the same 90-day period as your first strike, you will not be able to post content for 2 weeks. If there are no further issues, full privileges will be restored automatically after the 2-week period, but each strike expires 90 days from the time it was issued.

 

Third Strike

 

Three strikes in the same 90-day period will result in your channel being permanently removed from YouTube. Also, note that each strike expires in 90 days from the time it's issued and that deleting the content will not remove your strike.

  #2456240 7-Apr-2020 07:01
what was wrong with your other thread?

  #2456242 7-Apr-2020 07:02
Perhaps continue in your existing thread https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=4&topicid=269747 

 

Don't want a strike for posting the same thing in more than one place 🤪

