Hi folks

I have created a new sub-forum to focus on Remote Education. Please use this new sub-forum when seeking help to anything related to the new way of learning - and please use it to help others looking for answers.

Some New Zealand schools use Google Apps for Education, while others use Office 365 Education - and some schools might not even have that. Some teachers, students and parents will be using new tools they may not be used to - Zoom, Teams, Meet.

Be the good people you are and if anyone needs help please respond kindly and share your experience.

I'd like to see this new sub-forum to have focused discussions - now more than ever it's important to focus on results.