Devastation by stupidity
#269905 14-Apr-2020 11:06
Geekzone pages seem very slow to load today. Is it just me or is something going on?

 

 




Noted here too, on Spark

 

Reading pages is fast on 2degrees fiber, but posting comments is a bit slower.

 
 
 
 


The Geekzone Live topics are not loading initially, but appear a few seconds later.

 

Spark UFB / Ad-blocker permanently disabled for this site

A bit of database work done this morning, causing caches to be invalidated and warm up again. It will get better with a bit of time.

 

