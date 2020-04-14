Geekzone pages seem very slow to load today. Is it just me or is something going on?
Noted here too, on Spark
Cyril
Reading pages is fast on 2degrees fiber, but posting comments is a bit slower.
The Geekzone Live topics are not loading initially, but appear a few seconds later.
Spark UFB / Ad-blocker permanently disabled for this site
A bit of database work done this morning, causing caches to be invalidated and warm up again. It will get better with a bit of time.
Nothing to see here, tovarisch. Carry on.
Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure