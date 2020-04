Sorry if this is the wrong forum, looking for some advice on a home office printer.

Needs to be wireless capable

Only needs to print A4 but will be printing both documents and a lot of photos - photo quality is important

Reasonable ongoing costs for ink

Be able to scan as well

I have tried looking online for reviews but most of the printers are not available here or sold out such as the Pixma TS9160.

I really only want to spend up to $200.

Any advice would be appreciated