Since the quote limit was imposed I - like I am sure many others - have occasionally forgotten and been presented with the "Your post contains too many quotes" when you click post.

Originally, if I hit back in Safari, I returned to my editing, with the message I had labouriously entered plus all the quotes, could then do housekeeping on the quotes and post.

Recently, hitting back returns me to that point - MINUS everything I just spent 5 minutes writing...! All my entered text is simply erased.

Any idea why it has changed behaviour - and how do we change it back if anyone knows?