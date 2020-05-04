Hi. Why am I getting 404 when trying to access a post that I made in a forum today?
Probably because you made two posts that were practically the same topic?
You made 2 threads on the same thing thus one of those threads got removed.
As per the FUG:
Posts will be removed and the user may be banned (either temporarily or permanently) if:
the post is one of multiple copies in different forums;
