Forum post removed?


#270331 4-May-2020 16:23
Hi. Why am I getting 404 when trying to access a post that I made in a forum today?

Probably because you made two posts that were practically the same topic?

You made 2 threads on the same thing thus one of those threads got removed.

 

As per the FUG:

 

Posts will be removed and the user may be banned (either temporarily or permanently) if:
the post is one of multiple copies in different forums;





Create new topic



