There have been a couple of instances recently where the OP has told people not to sidetrack "their" thread.

I get that to some extent but IMO threads aren't the OPs to "own" but go where they go, for the entertainment or education of the community. This is especially true for off topic or political threads. It's not the OPs place to say what can or can't be posted, it should be up to the mods.

Maybe I'm off base here but it'd be nice to get some clarification.