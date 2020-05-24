Recently I have acquired some old technology, generally family items that in some cases are over 100 years old that were the very latest tech at that time. For example one of the items I have is one of these

When I was doing some research on it I saw a video about the different "horns" you could buy for these. It made me realise even back then right at the start of recorded voice technology there was a demand/market for ways to improve the fidelity of the audio signal. It made me smile. While crude by our standards today this was their equivalent of our surround sound systems and you could buy upmarket after market additions to improve your audio experience. The more things change the more they are the same. It's no different today.

I also started to think that Geekzone was the perfect place to have a area to to show off/discuss/seek help and advice on owning, maintaining, repairing such devices.

The people that bought these sorts of things were the Geeks of their day.

I think it would be interesting and appropriate to have a area on Geekzone dedicated to old or antique technology.

What do others think?