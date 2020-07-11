Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Tiny Cloud popup


#272715 11-Jul-2020 13:49
I have suddenly started getting Tiny Cloud popups every time I try to reply to a post. I think this is the same thing we had before but I don't know what was done to fix it. Very annoying.

 

 




  #2521105 11-Jul-2020 13:59
+1 also weird. "Please refresh page and try again"

 

 




  #2521107 11-Jul-2020 14:05
Perhaps try using without a VPN first?




 

 

  #2521111 11-Jul-2020 14:19
Do'h. Sorry. I just discovered that I left the Windscribe VPN extension on. Not the first time I have tripped over that. Apologies.

 

 

 

 




  #2521114 11-Jul-2020 14:32
Sorry, I'm still having the issues. VPN is disabled and I rebooted but I'm still getting the Tiny popup and +1 does not work correctly. I get the refresh message every time I use it. Not sure what is causing this.

 

 




  #2521161 11-Jul-2020 14:58
OK, I can't give +1 at all. It just keeps saying to refresh page. I tried going to a different page and coming back and no +1 so it isn't registering regardless of what I do. And I keep getting that damned Tiny popup. I have updated the browser (Comodo, not Chrome but very similar) and rebooted a few times but nothing helps. This started out of the blue a couple hours ago. Until then it worked fine. I don't know what changed. Nothing obvious.

 

 




