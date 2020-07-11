I have suddenly started getting Tiny Cloud popups every time I try to reply to a post. I think this is the same thing we had before but I don't know what was done to fix it. Very annoying.
I have suddenly started getting Tiny Cloud popups every time I try to reply to a post. I think this is the same thing we had before but I don't know what was done to fix it. Very annoying.
I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
+1 also weird. "Please refresh page and try again"
I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
Perhaps try using without a VPN first?
These links are referral codes
Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure
Do'h. Sorry. I just discovered that I left the Windscribe VPN extension on. Not the first time I have tripped over that. Apologies.
I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
Sorry, I'm still having the issues. VPN is disabled and I rebooted but I'm still getting the Tiny popup and +1 does not work correctly. I get the refresh message every time I use it. Not sure what is causing this.
I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
OK, I can't give +1 at all. It just keeps saying to refresh page. I tried going to a different page and coming back and no +1 so it isn't registering regardless of what I do. And I keep getting that damned Tiny popup. I have updated the browser (Comodo, not Chrome but very similar) and rebooted a few times but nothing helps. This started out of the blue a couple hours ago. Until then it worked fine. I don't know what changed. Nothing obvious.
I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney