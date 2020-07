Ok, so I was playing with a browser on one of my computers. Geekzone was on the active tab but I was not logged in so I got to see the ads. My VPN was set to USA and what popped up were huge banners at the top and bottom of the Geekzone home page advertising quick and easy access to 'concealed carry permits'.

I know Geekzone does not control what ads Google throws up, and like I said, my VPN was set to the USA, but even so...