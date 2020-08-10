https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=164&topicid=273188&page_no=1#2537451

in the above post i pasted the link:

https://www.amazon.com/NETGEAR-Business-Expansion-Wireless-Mountable/dp/B07PKDZMY1?ref_=nav_signin&

geekzone seems to be hijacking that link and adding all this extra on the front

https://redirect.viglink.com/?format=go&jsonp=vglnk_159699335693710&key=52c49b41c094df83a0993effa5865823&libId=kdnchyzt0100fjo4000DL4jd3mzd1&loc=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.geekzone.co.nz%2Fforums.asp%3Fforumid%3D164%26topicid%3D273188%26page_no%3D1%232537451&v=1&opt=true&out=https%3A%2F%2Fbuy.geni.us%2FProxy.ashx%3FTSID%3D6584%26GR_URL%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.amazon.com%252FNETGEAR-Business-Expansion-Wireless-Mountable%252Fdp%252FB07PKDZMY1%253Fref_%253Dnav_signin%2526&ref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.geekzone.co.nz%2Fforums_unread.asp&title=NETGEAR%20Orbi%20Pro%20Tri-Band%20WiFi%20Ceiling-Mount%20Satellite%20for%20Business%20%24281%20%40%20Amazon&txt=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amazon.com%2FNETGEAR-Business-Expansion-Wireless-Mountable%2Fdp%2FB07PKDZMY1%3Fref_%3Dnav_signin%26amp%3B

The issue then is it redirects you to the Amazon Australia site which doesn't have the deal

why is this happening?