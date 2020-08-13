I'm thinking that a forum where GZers could post links to new tech stuff that they've found could be a very useful source of information.
Currently you've got to trawl each forum for specific posts about that topic. Or am I blind & not seeing the correct forum to post in? (Using my phone ATM).
The reason I'm suggesting this is I've just read this article:
https://www.engadget.com/xiaomi-mi-tv-lux-transparent-oled-145546141.html
& think that possibly it might interest other GZ peeps. I'd also like to be able to look in one forum & find new stuff that I didn't know about yet.