#273264 13-Aug-2020 12:36
I'm thinking that a forum where GZers could post links to new tech stuff that they've found could be a very useful source of information.

Currently you've got to trawl each forum for specific posts about that topic. Or am I blind & not seeing the correct forum to post in? (Using my phone ATM).

The reason I'm suggesting this is I've just read this article:

https://www.engadget.com/xiaomi-mi-tv-lux-transparent-oled-145546141.html  

& think that possibly it might interest other GZ peeps. I'd also like to be able to look in one forum & find new stuff that I didn't know about yet.




  #2540144 13-Aug-2020 12:38
This one would go into the Home Theatre sub-forum.




 

 

  #2540154 13-Aug-2020 12:50
Yeah, & anyone who had a specific home theatre interest might see the post. Nobody else would be made aware of a revolutionary see-through TV being available (ok, not here yet).

I'd like to be aware of new things that might grab my attention without having to be specifically interested in that area. I don't like TVs (even though I work for a channel) so don't frequent the Home Theatre forum. I'm not looking to purchase a TV, but straight up I'd buy one of those Mi screens.




