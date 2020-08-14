Hi all

 

About to buy a laptop to replace my desktop.

 

What do you think it's worth?

 

Intel i5 3570k @ 3.4Ghz

 

16GB DDR3 

 

Asus P8Z77-V LK motherboard

 

Nvidia GeForce GTX660Ti graphics card

 

256GB SSD System drive

 

BD Writer iHBS212 2 - CD-R, CD-RW, CD-ROM, DVD-RAM, DVD-ROM, DVD-R, DVD-RW, DVD+R, DVD+RW, DVD-R DL, DVD+R DL, BD-R, BD-ROM, BD-RE

 

Reasonably new PSU - will confirm make and model

 

Monitor Crossover QHD270 (27" one bright pixel - not noticeable)

 

Storage drives (11TB Total):

 

1 x 1TB

 

2 x 2TB

 

2 x 3TB

 

Coolermaster CM690 II case

 

Windows 10 Pro 64-bit

 

Thanks.

 

Wanting to sell to replace with laptop.

 

Cheers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 