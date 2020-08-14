Hi all
About to buy a laptop to replace my desktop.
What do you think it's worth?
Intel i5 3570k @ 3.4Ghz
16GB DDR3
Asus P8Z77-V LK motherboard
Nvidia GeForce GTX660Ti graphics card
256GB SSD System drive
BD Writer iHBS212 2 - CD-R, CD-RW, CD-ROM, DVD-RAM, DVD-ROM, DVD-R, DVD-RW, DVD+R, DVD+RW, DVD-R DL, DVD+R DL, BD-R, BD-ROM, BD-RE
Reasonably new PSU - will confirm make and model
Monitor Crossover QHD270 (27" one bright pixel - not noticeable)
Storage drives (11TB Total):
1 x 1TB
2 x 2TB
2 x 3TB
Coolermaster CM690 II case
Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Thanks.
Wanting to sell to replace with laptop.
Cheers.