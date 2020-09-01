From time to time I come across forum posts on Geekzone which are gold to me, but I may only refer to from time to time. I'd like the ability to 'save for later', and when looking at my GZ profile be able to see this list.
No intention of creating something like this at the moment but I use Pocket for this kind of feature.
freitasm: What is the user experience flow here?
