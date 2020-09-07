Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Geekzone
Checking your browser, DDoS mitigation in place


#275744 7-Sep-2020 13:40
We have been seeing an unusually high number of requests for Geekzone page. We will continue to work on this.

 

If you see a message about testing your browser, this is normal.




 

 

  #2559639 7-Sep-2020 13:46
Thanks. I just wanted to know what was going on. This seems to be happening a lot in New Zealand at the moment. One wonders what the bad guys are after. It can't be simple ransom. Are they testing our defenses?

 

 




  #2559643 7-Sep-2020 13:49
The it will take up to 5 seconds notice is a bit out. It took over a minute to allow my browser to continue. I guess the requests are wading through treacle right now.  




  #2559650 7-Sep-2020 14:09
On my iPad it was around 5 seconds.

  #2559651 7-Sep-2020 14:10
Thanks @freitasm takes about 2 seconds and then the page loads



  #2559654 7-Sep-2020 14:23
This check is now lifted - unless we see something happening again.




 

 

