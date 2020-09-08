Has something changed with the captcha? I'm getting it almost every day at the moment and if I change from phone to PC.
There was an event yesterday that made us change up a gear in all our defences. Depending on the network you are accessing from, the browser you are using, your activities around the site you will see this.
Are these captcha on this connection you used to post this topic? I will PM you the findings.
Yes, this is my home connection. It's a static IP.
I got captcha the post before this one. I also got it yesterday on the same connection and on my phone as well (at home on wifi).
The captcha has a specific life - it only lasts a certain amount of time. I have changed this now to make it last a bit longer.
All good and for anyone reading Mauricio has pm'd me some details :)