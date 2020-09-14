Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Your avatar on Geekzone will be changing soon


#275870 14-Sep-2020 17:53
Hello folks...

 

A few years back I've made a design decision that in the long run wasn't great. I have now changed the way avatars work on Geekzone - the new way will see a much smaller number of unique avatars and will increase cache rate, making pages load faster with less traffic on the network. 

 

Because of this design decision, the change to the new way won't be smooth. All existing avatars will be reset to your username initial.

 

Once you see your avatar revert to the username initial you can upload the image again. I will make a backup of all avatars in the database. If by any chance you don't have the image available to upload again, you can send me a PM and ask for the image and I will have it available.

 

I am planning to do this change this Tuesday 15 September, around 1pm. 




 

 

Your avatar on Geekzone will be changing soon. PLEASE READ.

 

 

  #2564010 14-Sep-2020 19:16
My avatar is still saved to my image gallery.

Will it be safe there to reload post changes?

