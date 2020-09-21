Gurezaemon: Single page view might bring even the meatiest of browsers to a halt with some of the more epic threads.

"Single page view" was originally paginated on every 100 pages exactly for this reason. People complained that they wanted it all. I reasoned. People complained. So I gave what people asked.

I am happy to change it back to 100 pages - although with changes in the last few months the pages are loaded a bit faster (won't go into details but there were changes that made a difference internally and on the page itself). Obviously you if you try to load a 1,000 page thread as a single page you will get problems.

Gurezaemon: As an alternative, could I suggest an option to change the default number of posts per page (15, 30, 50, 100, etc.)? Those of us with ultrafast connections and who are fast readers would have a lot less RSI-inducing mouse-clicking to deal with.

We could possibly change to 30 replies per page and I understand modern day broadband and browser could handle a bit more than 15 replies per page (current default). Perhaps up to 30 per page? Remember anything after that could still cause browser to act in unexpected ways - even though our pages very light.

But this is OT - it's not about a direct link to single page views.