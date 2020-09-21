Instead of opening the thread, and then selecting 'single page', would it be possible to open the thread as a single page directly from the main Forums page (or Discussions page)?
Not sure this would bring a huge difference in experience - the button to show singlepage is easy to find with all other buttons really.
These links are referral codes
Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure
freitasm:
Not sure this would bring a huge difference in experience - the button to show singlepage is easy to find with all other buttons really.
Single page view might bring even the meatiest of browsers to a halt with some of the more epic threads.
As an alternative, could I suggest an option to change the default number of posts per page (15, 30, 50, 100, etc.)? Those of us with ultrafast connections and who are fast readers would have a lot less RSI-inducing mouse-clicking to deal with.
Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations
Gurezaemon:
Single page view might bring even the meatiest of browsers to a halt with some of the more epic threads.
"Single page view" was originally paginated on every 100 pages exactly for this reason. People complained that they wanted it all. I reasoned. People complained. So I gave what people asked.
I am happy to change it back to 100 pages - although with changes in the last few months the pages are loaded a bit faster (won't go into details but there were changes that made a difference internally and on the page itself). Obviously you if you try to load a 1,000 page thread as a single page you will get problems.
Gurezaemon:
As an alternative, could I suggest an option to change the default number of posts per page (15, 30, 50, 100, etc.)? Those of us with ultrafast connections and who are fast readers would have a lot less RSI-inducing mouse-clicking to deal with.
We could possibly change to 30 replies per page and I understand modern day broadband and browser could handle a bit more than 15 replies per page (current default). Perhaps up to 30 per page? Remember anything after that could still cause browser to act in unexpected ways - even though our pages very light.
But this is OT - it's not about a direct link to single page views.
These links are referral codes
Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure