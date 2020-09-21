Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ability to load thread as a single page from Forum/Discussions pages?
GregV

840 posts

Ultimate Geek


#276006 21-Sep-2020 13:03
Instead of opening the thread, and then selecting 'single page', would it be possible to open the thread as a single page directly from the main Forums page (or Discussions page)?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
68394 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2569284 21-Sep-2020 13:36
Not sure this would bring a huge difference in experience - the button to show singlepage is easy to find with all other buttons really.  




 

 

Gurezaemon
384 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2569333 21-Sep-2020 14:03
freitasm:

 

Not sure this would bring a huge difference in experience - the button to show singlepage is easy to find with all other buttons really.  

 

 

Single page view might bring even the meatiest of browsers to a halt with some of the more epic threads.
As an alternative, could I suggest an option to change the default number of posts per page (15, 30, 50, 100, etc.)? Those of us with ultrafast connections and who are fast readers would have a lot less RSI-inducing mouse-clicking to deal with.

 

 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
68394 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2569338 21-Sep-2020 14:10
Gurezaemon:

 

Single page view might bring even the meatiest of browsers to a halt with some of the more epic threads.

 

 

"Single page view" was originally paginated on every 100 pages exactly for this reason. People complained that they wanted it all. I reasoned. People complained. So I gave what people asked.

 

I am happy to change it back to 100 pages - although with changes in the last few months the pages are loaded a bit faster (won't go into details but there were changes that made a difference internally and on the page itself). Obviously you if you try to load a 1,000 page thread as a single page you will get problems.

 

Gurezaemon:

 

As an alternative, could I suggest an option to change the default number of posts per page (15, 30, 50, 100, etc.)? Those of us with ultrafast connections and who are fast readers would have a lot less RSI-inducing mouse-clicking to deal with.

 

 

We could possibly change to 30 replies per page and I understand modern day broadband and browser could handle a bit more than 15 replies per page (current default). Perhaps up to 30 per page? Remember anything after that could still cause browser to act in unexpected ways - even though our pages very light.

 

But this is OT - it's not about a direct link to single page views.




 

 

