SumnerBoy

#277040 23-Sep-2020 10:07
Is there such a thing? And if not, would it be worth adding one?

Stu

  #2572595 23-Sep-2020 10:17
Pretty sure this has been asked before, many moons ago. There still simply isn't enough discussion to warrant a separate sub-forum.

 

Perhaps @freitasm might consider a "Finance" sub-forum for any/all discussion involving currency/finance/banking/etc?




freitasm
  #2572596 23-Sep-2020 10:21
"Finance" would be a lot more useful than "cryptocurrencies".

 

However, after seeing some discussions in other forums and social networks, I fear some people would start investing based on advice from non-regulated speculators and when money is lost we would hear "But it was on Geekzone - burn it down."

 

What about no?




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

SumnerBoy

  #2572618 23-Sep-2020 10:24
Up to you, just thought I would raise the question. Crypto is growing, and more and more people are getting interested. Figured it was something well suited to the GZ community. But there are loads of other forums and places to chat about it so if you are not keen that is all good with me. Feel free to close this topic.

