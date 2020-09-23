Is there such a thing? And if not, would it be worth adding one?
Pretty sure this has been asked before, many moons ago. There still simply isn't enough discussion to warrant a separate sub-forum.
Perhaps @freitasm might consider a "Finance" sub-forum for any/all discussion involving currency/finance/banking/etc?
Keep calm, and carry on posting.
"Finance" would be a lot more useful than "cryptocurrencies".
However, after seeing some discussions in other forums and social networks, I fear some people would start investing based on advice from non-regulated speculators and when money is lost we would hear "But it was on Geekzone - burn it down."
What about no?
These links are referral codes
Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure
Up to you, just thought I would raise the question. Crypto is growing, and more and more people are getting interested. Figured it was something well suited to the GZ community. But there are loads of other forums and places to chat about it so if you are not keen that is all good with me. Feel free to close this topic.