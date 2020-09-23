Happens whenever I login to geekzone, on Firefox 68.9.0esr
Can't replicate on Chrome
Firefox must be incorrectly handling MIME types.
Any reason why not update to the latest Firefox 81?
These links are referral codes
Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure
I have installed Firefox 69.0 on a Windows Sandbox to test and had no problems. I suppose the corporate policy is interfering with some MIME types and causing some scripts to break.
Fair enough, let's leave it at that then.
Had the same issue last night on work PC while on VPN.