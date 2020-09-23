Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Asking to download Doubleclick f.txt
Kookoo

345 posts

Ultimate Geek


#277042 23-Sep-2020 10:22
Send private message quote this post

 

Happens whenever I login to geekzone, on Firefox 68.9.0esr

 

Can't replicate on Chrome

 

 




Hello, Ground!

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
68426 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2572620 23-Sep-2020 10:24
Send private message quote this post

Firefox must be incorrectly handling MIME types.

 

Any reason why not update to the latest Firefox 81?




 

 

Kookoo

345 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2572632 23-Sep-2020 10:54
Send private message quote this post

Corporate IT policy




Hello, Ground!

 
 
 
 


freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
68426 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2572636 23-Sep-2020 11:00
Send private message quote this post

I have installed Firefox 69.0 on a Windows Sandbox to test and had no problems. I suppose the corporate policy is interfering with some MIME types and causing some scripts to break. 




 

 

Kookoo

345 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2572638 23-Sep-2020 11:09
Send private message quote this post

Fair enough, let's leave it at that then.




Hello, Ground!

CrashAndBurn
453 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2572693 23-Sep-2020 11:31
Send private message quote this post

Had the same issue last night on work PC while on VPN.

