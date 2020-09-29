I assume the PeterReader robot account hasn't been hacked, as I saw a post from it in the cat with a hat thread.
It is an experiment started yesterday. I am sorry you think it's spam. I experiment with lots of new things, almost every week. Some things come and go, others stay.
These links are referral codes
Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure
Spam is probably too blunt a term. But I did have to look at it three times to see what was up when I saw Peter Reader recommending investing in US stocks in an unrelated thread.
And you will notice the messages are different each time. Although @michaelmurfy suggested I should put more intelligence into PeterReader's to make it related to each sub-forum - like it is done with some topics he put his valuable opinion already.
It's not spam, it's inline sponsored content - just like the "news articles" Stuff have on their page about weight loss pills and how we won't believe what a certain child actor looks like now until we click through 30 pages of ads.
Cheers - N
Talkiet:
At least it's explicitly marked as "Affiliate link" and it goes directly to what it says - no clickbait 30 pages of ad scrolling on that.
But how does PeterReader get past the Captcha?
frankv:
But how does PeterReader get past the Captcha?
I am friends with Google and Cloudflare.
I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.