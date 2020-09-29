Talkiet: It's not spam, it's inline sponsored content - just like the "news articles" Stuff have on their page about weight loss pills and how we won't believe what a certain child actor looks like now until we click through 30 pages of ads. Cheers - N

At least it's explicitly marked as "Affiliate link" and it goes directly to what it says - no clickbait 30 pages of ad scrolling on that.