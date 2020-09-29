Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
When did PeterReader start spamming the forums?
BlueShift

1545 posts

Uber Geek


#277150 29-Sep-2020 09:41
I assume the PeterReader robot account hasn't been hacked, as I saw a post from it in the cat with a hat thread.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
68509 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2575695 29-Sep-2020 09:43
It is an experiment started yesterday. I am sorry you think it's spam. I experiment with lots of new things, almost every week. Some things come and go, others stay. 




 

 

BlueShift

1545 posts

Uber Geek


  #2575698 29-Sep-2020 09:45
Spam is probably too blunt a term. But I did have to look at it three times to see what was up when I saw Peter Reader recommending investing in US stocks in an unrelated thread.

 
 
 
 


freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
68509 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2575701 29-Sep-2020 09:49
And you will notice the messages are different each time. Although @michaelmurfy suggested I should put more intelligence into PeterReader's to make it related to each sub-forum - like it is done with some topics he put his valuable opinion already.




 

 

Talkiet
4473 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2575702 29-Sep-2020 09:49
It's not spam, it's inline sponsored content - just like the "news articles" Stuff have on their page about weight loss pills and how we won't believe what a certain child actor looks like now until we click through 30 pages of ads.

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
68509 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2575704 29-Sep-2020 09:50
Talkiet:

 

It's not spam, it's inline sponsored content - just like the "news articles" Stuff have on their page about weight loss pills and how we won't believe what a certain child actor looks like now until we click through 30 pages of ads.

 

Cheers - N

 

 

At least it's explicitly marked as "Affiliate link" and it goes directly to what it says - no clickbait 30 pages of ad scrolling on that.




 

 

frankv
3907 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2575709 29-Sep-2020 10:10
But how does PeterReader get past the Captcha?

 

 

PeterReader
5850 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2575712 29-Sep-2020 10:13
frankv:

 

But how does PeterReader get past the Captcha?

 

 

I am friends with Google and Cloudflare.




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

