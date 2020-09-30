Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Another experiment - or just a placebo?
#277171 30-Sep-2020 08:36
I have always worked on trying to make Geekzone faster and have done more changes in the last couple of weeks to achieve this (without people noticing, and not talking about the change people are complaining, which by itself makes almost no difference in page load times).

 

Today I have made another change. It is a big step as it is a departure from our traditional mindset in collecting website analytics by removing the Google Analytics code from our pages.

 

Please let me know if you notice anything in terms of speed - page load time mainly. Also, your comments on changing how we process analytics data is welcome.




 

 

  #2576303 30-Sep-2020 08:45
Page load time is fast on my end. Clicking on a thread on the main page, takes 2 seconds at most to load (click & simultaneous say; one thousand, two thousand). 
Desktop, no adblockers for GZ, Fibre 100/20. 

 

To be fair though, never took much notice before. 

