I have always worked on trying to make Geekzone faster and have done more changes in the last couple of weeks to achieve this (without people noticing, and not talking about the change people are complaining, which by itself makes almost no difference in page load times).

Today I have made another change. It is a big step as it is a departure from our traditional mindset in collecting website analytics by removing the Google Analytics code from our pages.

Please let me know if you notice anything in terms of speed - page load time mainly. Also, your comments on changing how we process analytics data is welcome.