timmmay: "Ignore user" would be a nicer term. Not sure there's a lot of value personally, if someone enrages you that much maybe you're best off not using the internet.

I support the concept of 'ignore user' - the term 'killfile' I think comes from Usenet reader clients (such as Forte Agent) which allowed the user to filter out posts from specific posters. The point of this is to remove posts from your view - should not be anything to do with rage.

Something to consider- when you block someone like this, should it be a per-forum option (ie block on one but not another) or a universal (block on all forums) feature - or both?