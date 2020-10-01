Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Adding killfile support to Geekzone

neb

neb

2923 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#277198 1-Oct-2020 13:47
Netnews has for years had the very useful concept of the killfile where you could add a user or users whose posts you didn't want to read and they wouldn't be displayed any more. Could this be added to GZ? Note that it's not stopping a user from posting, it's just removing the need to listen to them if they're polluting a forum.

timmmay
16441 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2577303 1-Oct-2020 13:59
"Ignore user" would be a nicer term. Not sure there's a lot of value personally, if someone enrages you that much maybe you're best off not using the internet.

neb

neb

2923 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2577305 1-Oct-2020 14:02
timmmay:

Not sure there's a lot of value personally, if someone enrages you that much maybe you're best off not using the internet.

 

 

They don't enrage me at all, but it's tiresome having to scroll past endless posts to a forum just to find the ones worth reading.

 
 
 
 


pistol
40 posts

Geek


  #2577314 1-Oct-2020 14:18
Could add PeterReader to it 😆

OldGeek
505 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2577315 1-Oct-2020 14:18
timmmay:

 

"Ignore user" would be a nicer term. Not sure there's a lot of value personally, if someone enrages you that much maybe you're best off not using the internet.

 

 

I support the concept of 'ignore user' - the term 'killfile' I think comes from Usenet reader clients (such as Forte Agent) which allowed the user to filter out posts from specific posters.  The point of this is to remove posts from your view - should not be anything to do with rage.

 

Something to consider- when you block someone like this, should it be a per-forum option (ie block on one but not another) or a universal (block on all forums) feature - or both?




--

OldGeek.

neb

neb

2923 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2577317 1-Oct-2020 14:26
OldGeek:

Something to consider- when you block someone like this, should it be a per-forum option (ie block on one but not another) or a universal (block on all forums) feature - or both?

 

 

Per-forum.

 

 

Readers of a particular forum on here will know what's being referred to :-).

