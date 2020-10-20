Getting a massive banner on Geekzone that takes about the bottom 1/4 of the screen asking me to subscribe or allow ads. I'm a subscriber, and logged in. Comes back every page.
Seems like a bug. Site not really useable with this.
Same here! Safari 14.0 on macOS.
Me too.
Delete Social Media
My thoughts are my own and are in no way representative of my employer.
Was just about to post about this - same here!
As a subscriber you can whitelist the site on your adblocker and then block the ads in your profile.
Because of the EU GDPR I had to make the code shown to everyone but will change somethings in the next few days.
I have removed the adblocker message so it should not show now - although there is more code coming because of the EU GDPR.
I use a network ad blocker, pi hole. Sure I could do that whitelist / for geekzone, but if every website wanted that kind of process it'd be annoying.
Seems resolved for now :)