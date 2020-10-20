Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGeekzoneGetting massive banner on geekzone
timmmay

#278509 20-Oct-2020 13:03
Getting a massive banner on Geekzone that takes about the bottom 1/4 of the screen asking me to subscribe or allow ads. I'm a subscriber, and logged in. Comes back every page.

 

Seems like a bug. Site not really useable with this.

 

Benjip
  #2588311 20-Oct-2020 13:04
Same here! Safari 14.0 on macOS.

geekiegeek
  #2588312 20-Oct-2020 13:04
Me too.




Delete Social Media

 


My thoughts are my own and are in no way representative of my employer.

 
 
 
 


evilonenz
  #2588313 20-Oct-2020 13:04
Was just about to post about this - same here!

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2588314 20-Oct-2020 13:05
As a subscriber you can whitelist the site on your adblocker and then block the ads in your profile. 

 

Because of the EU GDPR I had to make the code shown to everyone but will change somethings in the next few days. 




 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2588316 20-Oct-2020 13:06
I have removed the adblocker message so it should not show now - although there is more code coming because of the EU GDPR.




 

 

timmmay

  #2588321 20-Oct-2020 13:12
I use a network ad blocker, pi hole. Sure I could do that whitelist / for geekzone, but if every website wanted that kind of process it'd be annoying.

 

Seems resolved for now :)

