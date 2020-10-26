I am planning on removing this feature (including the Wall page) in the coming days. If you have a badge for Friends or Wall visit, you will keep those but the badges won't be given anymore when the feature disappears.
This is now gone. If you find any problems, please PM with links.
Interestingly, it took a couple of weeks to code but only an hour to remove... As usual, less is more - less things being loaded, less CPU and database usage, faster Geekzone.
